New Bern man arrested on murder charges for Jan. 21 shooting

A New Bern man has been arrested on murder charges relating to a Jan. 21 shooting that left two men dead.

On Jan. 30, Clonzie Lee Nealy, Jr., 34 of New Bern, was arrested by ECU Health Police (Vidant) for two counts of murder and is being held without bond.

The charges stem from a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 21 that occurred just before 3 a.m. at the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Rd.

Officers responding to the scene located three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marketplace Shopping Center. The victims were transported to the hospital.

One victim, an adult black male, was pronounced dead. The second victim, another adult black male, was initially listed in critical condition but also passed away as a result of his injuries.

Mishawn Akeem Jackson, 29 of New Bern and Paul Anthony Edwards, Jr., 34 of Vanceboro, have been identified as the deceased victims.

Nealy has been identified as the third victim in the shooting. He was treated for his injuries and arrested upon his release.

On Jan. 31, Nealy had a virtual first appearance in Craven County. He was given no bond and is awaiting transfer to the Craven County Jail.

The case remains an active investigation as additional information is being gathered for prosecution.

