New Bern man charged in vandalism of multiple gravesites

A New Bern man was arrested and charged with 18 counts of vandalizing gravesites at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Bern on Monday, April 25.

A New Bern man was arrested Monday after several gravesites were vandalized at a local cemetery.

Reginald D. Simmons, 62, was arrested and charged with 18 counts of vandalizing gravesites in violation of the North Carolina law.

New Bern police was called to Cedar Grove Cemetery at 602 George Street in New Bern around 1:35 p.m. after a city employee allegedly witnessed Simmons damaging the headstones.

Simmons is jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled for a first appearance in Craven County court on Tuesday.

Reporter Symone Graham covers local public safety for the Sun Journal. Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way at sgraham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Man charged for reportedly vandalizing multiple New Bern gravesites