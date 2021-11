New Bern police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Pavie Street on Nov. 26.

New Bern police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on Pavie Street.

Officers responded to a shooting victim on the 1000 block of Pavie Street in New Bern around 2:39 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The investigation is still active and anyone with more information is asked to call 252-633-2020.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Shooting occurred on Pavie Street in New Bern NC on Friday