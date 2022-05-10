New Bern woman arrested, two men sought in drive-by shooting of dog Sunday

Two suspects are wanted and one person was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Mother's Day in Dover.

A woman was arrested Sunday and two others are being sought in a Mother's Day drive-by shooting in Dover in which a dog was hit by gunfire, officials said.

Monique Walker, 27, of Karen Drive in New Bern, was jailed on felony charges of shooting into occupied property, animal cruelty, conspiracy, and damage to property, a news release from the Craven County Sheriff's Office states.

More: New Bern couple arrested after a drug lab was discovered in residence

Warrants have been issued against Maurice Steele, 25, of Karen Drive in New Bern, and Marquis Raquan Berry, 25, of Trent Court in New Bern, on the same charges as Walker.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 300 block of Biddle Road in Dover on Sunday for a reported drive-by shooting. In addition to damage to the residence and a vehicle, the family pet was hit by the gunfire, but survived, officials said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was able to identify the suspect vehicle, as a 2017 blue Ford SUV, according to the release. New Bern police located the vehicle on Kensington Park Drive in New Bern.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steele or Berry is asked to contact 252-636-6620, 252-633-2357 or 252-633-2020.

Reporter Symone Graham covers local public safety for the Sun Journal. Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way at sgraham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Two wanted after a drive-by shooting of dog on Mother's Day in Dover