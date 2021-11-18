New Bern woman previously arrested after cocaine was found in child's bag, arrested again

A man and woman were arrested for several drug charges and child endangerment on Nov. 17, 2021 in New Bern.

Sharae Becton, 28, the woman arrested, was previously in jail after a child was sent to school with more than 260 grams of cocaine found in her backpack in April, 2021.

More: New Bern woman arrested after 260 grams of cocaine is found in child's book bag

Becton, along with Benjamin G. Brown, 34, were charged with two counts of trafficking schedule I, three counts of trafficking schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver (pwimd) methamphetamine, pwimd marijuana, maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Brown was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both of their bond's are set at 4 million dollars.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Man & woman arrested for multiple drug charges and child endangerment