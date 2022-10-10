Bernanke Urges Attention to Crisis Risks Amid War, Dollar Surge

2
Rich Miller
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for his research on financial crises, urged policy makers to watch for any worsening of financial conditions around the world as pressures from war and currency fluctuations squeeze economies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Even if financial problems don’t begin an episode, over time, if the episode makes financial conditions worse, they can add to the problem and intensify it, so that’s something I think that we really have to pay close attention to,” Bernanke said Monday during a press briefing at the Brookings Institution in Washington, where he’s a senior fellow.

While the US financial system is in better shape than it was ahead of the global crisis in the late 2000s, he discussed concerns elsewhere. In Europe, for example, financial institutions could be pressured by shutdowns of natural gas flows due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while emerging markets “are facing a very strong dollar and a lot of capital outflows,” he said.

Earlier Monday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel award to Bernanke, Douglas Diamond of the University of Chicago and Washington University’s Philip Dybvig for their research into banking and financial crises.

Diamond, in a separate press briefing on Monday, said central bankers should proceed carefully as they raise interest rates to prevent fear and “self-fulfilling prophecy” from creating financial instability.

A self-described “Great Depression buff,” Bernanke was cited by the academy for his work on that era. In a 1983 paper, he showed that the downturn became so deep and so protracted in large part because bank failures severely contracted credit, doing significant damage to the economy.

He later put that research to work when he was a Fed chair and the economy was hit by a financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 arising out of a housing bubble that went bust. While he was initially slow to recognize the potential ramifications of falling home prices for the financial system, Bernanke worked feverishly afterward in combating the crisis and preventing it from turning another depression.

Today, while there may be some financial-stability risks in the US, “We’re certainly not in anything like the dire straits we were in 14 years ago,” Bernanke said Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nobel Prize in Economics Winners Include Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke

    The other two winners were Douglas Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, whose work helped governments and central bankers navigate the global financial crisis and avoid a 1930s-style depression.

  • Former Fed boss Ben Bernanke wins Nobel Prize in economics with 2 others for their work on financial crises

    Bernanke will share the prize with two other economists who have shown shown "why avoiding bank collapses is vital," the Nobel committee said.

  • Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

    Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed over 55 aircraft during the month, in line with a forecast published by Bloomberg News. Adjusting for the cancellation of two planes that Airbus reported delivered in 2021, but which remained in Toulouse only to be overtaken by sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Airbus has delivered 435 jets so far this year.

  • UK Bond Selloff Deepens as BOE Measures Fail to Support Market

    (Bloomberg) -- UK bonds slumped after the Bank of England’s moves to increase emergency backstop measures failed to reassure the market, suggesting there’s plenty more chaos in store for traders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Ban

  • UK borrowing costs shoot higher as Bank of England warns of pension 'contagion' - live updates

    Pension crackdown risks sparking wave of bankruptcies The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dip on global economy fears S&P, Nasdaq seesaw as Wall St opens Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Liz Truss may be winning her gamble on the energy price cap after all Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Owning 43% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE),

    A look at the shareholders of Identiv, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INVE ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 43% stake...

  • Can the U.S. avoid recession? The Fed still thinks so, but Wall Street is very skeptical

    Senior Federal Reserve officials cling to the hope they can stamp out high inflation without triggering an economic meltdown, but Wall Street forecasters are more gloomy.

  • Auto Stocks Fall Monday as Ford, Rivian, GM Lose Ground

    Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian sank 10% on Monday after The Journal reported the startup is recalling nearly all of its vehicles. The move was one of several notable declines, as auto stocks fell [further than the flagging stock market](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-10-10-2022-11665397845). + _**Catch up:**_ [Rivian Recalls Nearly All of Its Vehicles Due to Loose Fasteners](https://www.wsj.com/articles/rivian-is-recalling-nearly-all-of-its-vehicles-116651

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Expects US Recession in Six to Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said “serious” headwinds are likely to push the US and global economies into recession by the middle of next year.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to Lur

  • PayPal Says It Never Intended to Fine Users for ‘Misinformation’

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. said it has no intention of fining customers for spreading misinformation, after attracting criticism for publishing a new user agreement outlining such a plan.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Ba

  • Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message

    With voting underway in Michigan's general election, the Republican nominee for secretary of state stepped on stage as a warm-up act for former President Donald Trump and hit hard on the main theme of her campaign. Kristina Karamo repeated unfounded assertions about the 2020 presidential election that have been repeatedly debunked. She told the crowd at the recent rally at Macomb Community College that “authoritarians” are giving millions to her Democratic opponent — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — in an attempt to “corrupt battleground state election systems so they can control America.” “If you look at history, it shows you what tyrants do," said Karamo, a former community college professor.

  • PayPal says policy to fine customers for 'misinformation' was an 'error'

    Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were down nearly 6% after the update, which PayPal said "included incorrect information", sparked intense backlash on social media over the weekend. According to several media reports last week, PayPal had published a policy update prohibiting customers from using its services for activities identified by it as "sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials" promoting misinformation.

  • Ford Mustang Pulled From Cape Fear River

    Another muscle car gets pulled out of water.

  • Gold Declines as Jittery Investors Seek Haven in Greenback

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline after plunging below $1,700 an ounce last week, as nervous traders sought shelter in the US dollar amid concerns that aggressive monetary tightening by global central banks will lead to a recession.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams Chi

  • PC sales log third straight quarter of declines while Apple reports growth

    Global PC shipments logged a third consecutive quarter of declines, while remaining above pre-pandemic levels, as Apple Inc. was the only large vendor to show an increase because of delayed orders from the spring's COVID-19 closures in China.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street falls with tech shares, investors assess rate outlook

    U.S. stocks declined on Monday with investors pulling out of technology shares and chipmakers as they assessed U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry and the impact of more interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter U.S. monetary policy has begun to be felt in an economy that may be slowing faster than expected, but the full brunt of Fed interest rate increases still won't be apparent for months.

  • 'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

    Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Sharo said that after three weeks of protests, triggered by the death of a young woman in the custody of the feared morality police, anger at the authorities is only rising, despite a bloody crackdown that has left dozens dead and hundreds in detention. “The situation here is tense and volatile,” she said, referring to the city of Sanandaj in the majority Kurdish home district of the same name in northwestern Iran, one of the hot spots of the protests.

  • I flew on Alaska Airlines from Seattle to New Jersey in economy and the Boeing 737 wasn't as amenity-heavy as competitors but I'd still book again

    Despite the lack of inflight entertainment screens, the product offered exactly what I needed for the transcontinental flight.

  • U.S. dollar strength 'will take some time' to hit earnings: Strategist

    Don't expect company earnings to get a reprieve from dollar weakness anytime soon. Here's why.