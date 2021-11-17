Bernard Hatch, man convicted in notorious 'Potato Hill' murder, dies in state prison

Bernard Hatch, who became known as the "Potato Hill Killer" after being convicted of a brutal killing nearly 50 years ago, died while serving a life sentence in prison.

Hatch died on Monday, Nov. 8, at the age of 81 at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, according to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records.

Hatch was convicted in a lengthy jury trial and in 1975 was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of 56-year-old Mary Rose Turner on April 26, 1973. News accounts say the Utica resident and mother of five went for a nighttime walk and was never seen alive again. Hatch is believed to have dragged Turner's body from his car down Potato Hill Road in the Town of Steuben.

More: Dozens of COVID cases at Oneida County jail put transport on hold

More: ‘Keeping her memory alive’: The Kim Simon case 35 years later

Images from the day Bernard Hatch was arrested for the 1973 murder of Mary Rose Turner.

"He is the most notorious convicted killer in the office," Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said. "Bernard Hatch is someone that I get asked about more than anybody else."

McNamara was in fifth grade at the time of the trial, but said it's a case he and many others his age still remember. Adding to his notoriety, Hatch was also a suspect in the disappearances of several others in the 1970s, but was never formerly charged. McNamara said this led many to consider the former Holland Patent resident a serial killer.

An old photo of the Mary Rose Turner, middle.

Hatch continued to maintain his innocence after his conviction, saying in a 2016 interview with the Observer-Dispatch he hoped to be exonerated.

"The truth will be revealed. Everything does. If there's one thing written in stone, it's what goes around, comes around, or as the Bible says, you will reap what you sow," he said at the time.

McNamara confirmed last year the Innocence Project was seeking documents on the case but hadn't made any further motions.

Bernard Hatch at Cayuga Correctional Facility in 2016.

Hatch was the subject of "A Killer Named Hatch: Massacre on Potato Hill" by the late Thomas Blanchfield, a former criminal justice professor. In it, Blanchfield described Hatch's trial as the longest and most expensive in Oneida County history.

Story continues

"Potato Hill would forever be referred to as 'Murder Mountain,'" he wrote. "Before the year ended three bodies would be discovered in shallow graves and a neighbor would be arrested for murder. The landscape changed forever."

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Bernard Hatch: 'Potato Hill' killer dies serving sentence for murder