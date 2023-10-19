Bernardo Mendez sentenced in 2015 beating death at abandoned north Lubbock apartment

A 43-year-old man was sentenced Thursday morning to 15 years in prison after admitting to the beating death of a man eight years ago at an abandoned apartment complex in North Lubbock.

Bernardo Mendez, who spent most of his time awaiting trial appeared in the 137th District Court with his attorney, Dan Hurley, and pleaded guilty to a count of murder in the March 18, 2015 slaying of 51-year-old Herbert Fetherholf.

The case against Mendez began the morning of March 26, 2015, when Lubbock police Lubbock police responded to the Villa Del Norte Apartments in the 1900 block of Baylor Street after a contractor who maintains the property reported finding a body identified later that day as Fetherholf, Lubbock police officials said.

The apartment had been abandoned since 2013 after a windstorm severely damaged the property and the Lubbock Municipal Court ordered the property be secured, but it was not, according to a statement from then-city counselor Victor Hernandez.

By February of 2014, the court ordered the apartments be demolished, and by June 11, the property was bought by Foreclosed Property Holdings Inc., which is First Bank & Trust, according to the statement by Hernandez.

The abandoned property has been a popular site for criminal activity involving drugs and fights. It's also a haven for homeless people.

When police arrived at the room they Fetherholf's body, they noticed the apartment was trashed with displaced doors and wires, and the body had been deceased for several days, according to an arrest warrant.

Further investigation determined Fetherholf's was likely killed on March 18.

Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office officials said Fetherholf died from blunt-force trauma.

Dr. Sridhar Natarjan, the Lubbock County Medical Examiner at the time, noted during an autopsy multiple impacts on Fetherholf's head, several fractured ribs, and defensive wounds on his hands.

Mendez, who was arrested five days after the case began, was identified as a suspect in Fetherholf slaying after investigators spoke with a witness who came forward after learning about a body being found at the abandoned apartment complex.

Theodore Martinez, whose stepson is friends with Mendez, related accounts of events Mendez allegedly told him that were consistent with the death investigation, according to an arrest warrant.

Mendez told Martinez he and a man were at a vacant apartment called "Little Mexico" and the man was "talking [expletive]" to him, so he beat him up using a sink, and blood went everywhere, the narrative stated.

"Benny Mendez laughed and joked about assaulting the old man," according to a probable cause affidavit filed with Mednez's arrest warrant.

Martinez heard about the dead body being found at Villa Del Norte Apartments and suspected it was the person Mendez told him about, and Martinez went to authorities, the narrative reads.

Mendez was booked-in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on March 31, 2015 and a Lubbock County grand jury indicted him about a month later.

Court records show competency issues stemming from Mendez's mental illnesses delayed the case. Competency refers to defendants' ability to understand the charges against them, the legal process and their ability to assist in their defense.

In March 2016, a year after the case began, Mendez's attorney Dan Hurley filed a motion suggesting his client was incompetent to stand trial because of diagnoses of depression and bi-polar disorders.

Mendez also suffered from auditory hallucinations.

"These conditions significantly limit his comprehension to interact appropriately," Hurley wrote in an affidavit.

Two months later, following a competency evaluation, Mendez was committed to North Texas State Hospital's Vernon Campus to restore his competency.

In March 2017, court documents indicate Mendez's commitment was extend after a hearing during which the court found he had a mental illness that made him a danger to others and prevented him from functioning independently.

In 2018 Mendez's civil commitment was extended again as he remained a danger to himself and other. However, he was transferred to Big Spring State Hospital after he was found "not manifestly dangerous."

Psychologists at Big Spring found in June 2019 that Mendez's competency restoration was complete and he was returned to Lubbock where he was evaluated for competency again.

A competency report was completed in October 2019 and a hearing was set for April 7, 2020 that resulted in Mendez being committed again.

However, in May 2021, a psychologist evaluated Mendez and found him competent to stand trial.

Records state neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys contested the findings and the court ruled in November that Mendez was competent to stand trial.

Court records show he was brought in March to Lubbock from Big Spring to await the conclusion of his case.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Bernardo Mendez sentenced in 2015 beating death