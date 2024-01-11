Bernards repeat offender sentenced to 10 years for child porn

A 68-year-old Bernards man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

John Schulenburg, of the Basking Ridge section, has pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography and was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of child pornography in Somerset County in 2013, Sellinger said.

For a repeat offender, the charge of possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison.

In July 2019, an undercover law enforcement officer conducted an online session using a publicly available peer-to-peer program, which allows internet users to trade digital files. During this session, a user shared multiple files featuring images of child sexual abuse from an internet address traced to Schulenburg’s residence, according to court documents.

On Nov. 6, 2019, law enforcement found hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children on a computer obtained from Schulenburg’s residence, according to the documents.

In addition to the prison term, Schulenburg is sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $58,000 in restitution.

