Bernardsville police investigating after man found dead at street corner

BERNARDSVILLE – Police are investigating after a 53-year-old township man was found dead Thursday morning at the corner of Fox Hollow Trail and Blazure Drive.

Police said they responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to the scene after receiving reports that a man was lying on the ground. Officers found the man unresponsive and not breathing, police said.

The man was not identified, and his death is not considered suspicious, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bernardsville Police Department at 908-766-0037.

