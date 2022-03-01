🌱 'Bernice Hart' Honored At School + The Future Of Food AT SXSW

Get on up, Austin! It's Wednesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around town today.

On Friday, Feb. Feb. 25, a celebration was held in the cafeteria at Bernice Hart Elementary School to honor "the school's trailblazing namesake." Alana Urbano, PTA president and music specialist at the school, said, "Bernice Hart Elementary is such a unique school. We are a plethora of multicultural students, families, teachers and staff that take pride in fulfilling our namesake's legacy...Hart was a champion for her community, students and teachers." For details on Hart's life and accomplishments, please visit: (Austin, TX Patch) The Future of Food at SXSW 2022 in Austin will take place on Saturday, March 12 and Friday, March 18. The event sponsored by Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation will feature "food-focused documentary watch parties, roundtable discussions, food tastings, memorable activations and more." It will be held at SXSW Center at 1400 Lavaca St. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and is free to the public, but you must register here, and please note that SXSW badge holders will be given priority. For more information visit: (Yahoo Finance) After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Hot Luck Fest is coming back this spring, featuring cooking from local and out-of-town chefs from various restaurants. The annual food and music festival hosted by "pitmaster Aaron Franklin, Mohawk owner James Moody, and Feast Portland co-founder Mike Thelin" will take place from Thursday, May 26-Sunday, May 29. The cost for the entire-festival-package is $500 per person, $50 for people ages 12-20, $75 for children 12 and under, and $1,000 for families with 2 adults and 2 kids. Individual tickets for concerts range from $10 to $24, $175 for "the Hi, How Are You" event, and $225 for the "Al Fuego" event. The money raised will benefit the hospitality-focused relief nonprofit Southern Smoke Foundation. For more details and for the full roster of chefs visit: (Eater Austin)

Virtual Zumba Online by Stronger Austin. (6 a.m.)

Cover to Cover: A Look at the Asiatic Fleet Exhibit at National Museum of the Pacific War. (9 a.m.)

Special Board Meeting at Austin ISD. (6 p.m.)

Virtual Cardio and Strength Class by Stronger Austin. (6 p.m.)

School Health Advisory Council Meeting at Austin ISD Headquarters Training Room. (6:30 p.m.)

"The Austin Public Library Recycled Reads Bookstore will have a new hours of operation schedule starting Sunday, March 13. Stop by our store at 5335 Burnet Rd. to buy or sell books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl, and more. For details visit https://library.austintexas.gov/recycled-reads." (Facebook)

"This Friday, March 4, the Urban Forestry Unit at Austin Parks and Recreation is facilitating a reclaimed log pickup for community members wanting large logs for art projects or milling. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at John Trevino Jr. Metro Park, located at 9501 FM 969. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3sH84sI." (Facebook)

PCL and the UT Libraries: The Austin Public Central Library and UT Libraries will host a virtual library workshop called Advanced Endnote, which is a 90-minute workshop covering customization and using EndNote for tasks such as de-duplication and organizing your literature. The workshop start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3. For information and to register visit http://ow.ly/LzLZ50I7f7P." (Facebook)

