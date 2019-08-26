How Bernie and Cardi B became 2020's oddest alliance

Hours before the first debate of the 2020 Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders was preparing in a hotel conference room in Miami. He pored over briefing books and talked strategy with his aides.

Then he got on the phone with Cardi B.

At one point during his FaceTime conversation with the rapper, Sanders posed a personal question: “How is motherhood?”

"Motherhood is good,” Cardi B, who has a 1-year-old daughter, replied. “But it’s tough when you're an artist. It's like a whole two lives that you have to balance out.”

The fact that Sanders chatted about parenting with Cardi B in the moments before one of the most important events in the presidential race is a testament to the oddball alliance the two have developed over the past year. It’s a friendship and political partnership that's drawn the attention of millions of people: Since Sanders and Cardi B unveiled a videotaped conversation this month that they had at a nail salon in Detroit, it has racked up a stunning 22 million views on their social media accounts. That’s more than the 18 million-plus people who tuned into the second night of the June primary debate across three networks, which was the most-watched such event in history.

Cardi B, in other words, might be one of Sanders’ most powerful political allies, which makes their unexpected bond even more intriguing. Her social media might also underscores why Sanders has taken care to court the popular musician. According to interviews with Sanders’ aides, as well as excerpts of their private FaceTime conversation obtained by POLITICO, their friendship is based on shared progressive ideals, a favorite former president, and a similar devil-may-care attitude.

“She’s a no-B.S. person,” said Ari Rabin-Havt, the chief of staff for Sanders' presidential campaign. “And Bernie Sanders loves no-B.S. people.”

Cardi B backed Sanders when he ran for president in 2016. “Vote for Daddy Bernie, bitch,” she told her fans in a video. But the endorsement escaped the candidate's notice then. According to his aides, Sanders didn’t know who she was until they shared a viral moment in 2018. Cardi B told GQ that Franklin D. Roosevelt was “the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

Sanders’ team responded on Twitter: “Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security.” The tweet racked up tens of thousands of retweets and likes, so Sanders decided to capitalize on the sensation, recording a video in his Senate office drawing more attention to Cardi B’s comments.

“I remember him walking around saying, ‘I can’t believe this is as big as it is,’” said Josh Miller-Lewis, Sanders’ digital communications director. “He talks about Social Security every single day and it’s never on the front page of anything. So to have an opportunity to talk about expanding Social Security and have it mentioned on every music blog in the country and ABC is writing about it and everyone else — that’s a huge victory.”

Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Cardi B, 26, and Sanders, 77, have spoken on the phone or in person three times in recent months, according to his aides. When they chatted on FaceTime — the call lasted 5 to 10 minutes — they discussed the possibility of recording a talk together and releasing it online.

The night before they taped the video in July, they met for the first time at a hotel conference room in Detroit. This time, Sanders was getting ready for the second debate. Sanders and Cardi B had planned to get together for about 15 minutes, but ended up chatting for about 40 minutes, according to a person familiar with the meeting. There were no aides or handlers present, just their bodyguards, the person said.

Sanders and Cardi B share a love of FDR, whom Sanders has repeatedly tried to tie himself to during his campaign. His staffers also said he's impressed by Cardi B’s intelligence and interest in pushing young people to get engaged in politics. Cardi B has said she wants to “build a movement of young people to transform this country” and has solicited her followers on social media for ideas about what to ask Democratic presidential candidates.