Bernie Ecclestone admits fraud over assets worth £400m

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has paid more than half a billion pounds to HMRC after failing to declare hundreds of millions of pounds held in a trust in Singapore to the Government.

Ecclestone, who turns 93 later this month, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday dressed in a three piece grey suit and was handed a seventeen month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The judge, Mr Justice Bryan, said he had taken Ecclestone’s age, his various medical conditions, and the impact a custodial sentence would have on his young child into account in sentencing.

Investigators said the conviction showed that “no-one was above the law”.

The court heard that Ecclestone had agreed to pay a civil settlement of £652,634,836 in respect of sums covering tax, interest and civil penalties over an 18-year period.

Mr Justice Bryan said that in light of the agreement, he would not be imposing further fines although Ecclestone would have to pay £70,000 in court costs.

Before entering his guilty plea, Ecclestone had been due to face trial in November on the single fraud charge.

The investigation started more than a decade ago when HMRC began a civil tax investigation in 2012.

Ecclestone was offered the chance to correct any mistakes in his tax and pay what was owed plus a penalty through a formal civil process known as a Contractual Disclosure Facility (CDF) or a “COP9”.

The COP9 process requires the taxpayer to make a “full, open and honest” disclosure or face a criminal investigation.

However, Richard Wright KC told the court that during a meeting with investigators held on July 7 2015, the billionaire failed to declare a trust in Singapore that contained around 650 million US dollars, worth about £400 million at the time.

The judge stated that Ecclestone, who has three grown-up daughters, Deborah, Tamara and Petra, and a young son, Ace, had misled investigators.

The court heard that Ecclestone had said “no” when asked by HMRC officers whether he had any links to further trusts “in or outside the UK”.

Mr Wright said: “That answer was untrue or misleading.

“Mr Ecclestone knew his answer may have been untrue or misleading.”

However, Mr Wright said the Crown accepted that when he made the statement, he did not “know the truth of the position”.

“He therefore did not know whether it was liable for tax, interest or penalties in relation to amounts passing through the accounts”, he added.

Ecclestone ‘bitterly regrets events’

Ecclestone’s defence barrister, Clare Montgomery KC, told Mr Justice Bryan that the defendant “bitterly regrets the events that led to this criminal trial”.

Ms Montgomery said: “He simply didn’t know the answer to HMRC’s question and he should have said ‘I don’t know’ rather than ‘no’.

“He obviously bitterly regrets the events that have led to this criminal trial.”

Ms Montgomery said, if possible, Ecclestone would prefer to sit in the well of the court throughout proceedings owing to his age, medical condition, and it being a time of “maximum stress” for the defendant.

In mitigation, Ms Montgomery argued: “The whole process has caused much stress to him and those who love him and the reality is he has been under investigation for over a decade and under a criminal investigation for 7 years.”

Mr Justice Bryan said Mr Ecclestone did not have to enter the dock to plead, but he would have to be there for sentencing.

He added: “When being sentenced for what is a serious offence he should be in the dock.”

Handing down the sentence, he said: ““Your offending is so serious that neither a fine or a community order would be appropriate.

“It is rightly acknowledged that the custody threshold has been passed.”

However, he said that he had taken into consideration a number of mitigating factors, including Ecclestone’s health, age, and that he has no previous criminal convictions.

Following the verdict, Andrew Penhale, chief crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said he was pleased to bring “such a complex case to a successful conclusion”.

He added: “All members of UK society, regardless of how wealthy or famous they are, must pay their taxes and be transparent and open with HMRC about their financial affairs.”

Richard Las, CBE, Chief Investigation Officer and Director Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Bernie Ecclestone has had ample time and numerous opportunities to take responsibility and be honest with HMRC about his tax affairs.

“Instead of taking these opportunities he lied to HMRC and as a result we opened a criminal investigation.

“This investigation has involved enquiries around the world and culminated with Bernie Ecclestone’s guilty plea to fraud. He now has a criminal record and has paid £652million relating to his wider tax affairs.”

Eccelstone admitted a single charge of fraud by false representation.

