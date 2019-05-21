Bernie Fan Sniffs Out Bitcoin Cash Stash, Hilariously Exposes Wallet Key

When a Bernie Sanders supporter stumbled across some hidden Bitcoin Cash (BCH), it almost got redistributed immediately when they selfied the QR code. | Source: Shutterstock. Image Edited by CCN.

By CCN: A Bernie Sanders voter found a stash of hidden Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – and almost gave it away immediately.

No, they didn’t turn up at the local donation center only to find that it was closed. Rather, as apparent newbies to the cryptocurrency game, they did the one thing you should never do – they selfied the paper wallet’s QR code and uploaded it to Twitter.

Bitcoin Cash Treasure Hunt: Coming to a Town Near You

Three of the crypto wallets were found, while one is still hidden. If you’re anywhere near San Jacinto College South in Houston today, keep your eyes open. | Source: Shutterstock

A generous Redditor appeared on the Bitcoin Cash subreddit on Monday night claiming to have hidden four stashes of BCH around the Houston/Galveston area.

Each of the paper wallets contained mnemonic phrase words and a QR code linked to 0.025 BCH – roughly $10. Described in the post as a: