Bernie Madoff: Disgraced financier dies in prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Financier Bernard Madoff (C), who has been charged with allegedly running a $50 billion
Financier Bernard Madoff (C), who has been charged with allegedly running a $50 billion

Bernie Madoff, a Wall Street financier disgraced after he admitted to one of the biggest frauds in US financial history, has died in prison at age 82.

His death was announced by the Bureau of Prisons.

Mr Madoff had been serving a 150-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a Ponzi scheme, which paid investors with money from new clients rather than actual profits. 

It collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.

"Bernie, up until his death, lived with guilt and remorse for his crimes," his lawyer Brandon Sample said in a statement.

"Although the crimes Bernie was convicted of have come to define who he was - he was also a father and a husband. He was soft spoken and an intellectual. Bernie was by no means perfect. But no man is."

Exceptional returns

Mr Madoff, the son of European immigrants who grew up in New York, set up his eponymous firm Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities in 1960.

The company became one of the largest market-makers - matching buyers and sellers of stocks - and Mr Madoff served as chairman of the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The firm was investigated eight times by the US Securities and Exchange Commission because it made exceptional returns.

But it was the global recession which effectively prompted Mr Madoff's demise as investors, hit by the downturn, tried to withdraw about $7bn from his funds and he could not find the money to cover it.

Bernard Madoff fraud victims hold a news conference following the sentencing hearing for Madofff, who was convicted for running a multibillion-dollar ponzi scheme, at Federal District Court in Manhattan on June 29, 2009 in New York City.
Victims of Mr Madoff's fraud included celebrities and everyday people

He confessed the problem to his sons, who went to the authorities.

The list of those scammed included actor Kevin Bacon, Hall of Fame baseball player Sandy Koufax and film director Steven Spielberg's charitable foundation, Wunderkinder.

UK banks were also among those who lost money, with HSBC Holdings saying it had exposure of around $1bn. Other corporate victims were Royal Bank of Scotland and Man Group and Japan's Nomura Holdings.

But it was not just the elite and large firms who were victims of the fraud.

'We thought he was God'

School teachers, farmers, mechanics and many others also lost money.

"We thought he was God. We trusted everything in his hands," Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, whose foundation lost $15.2 million, said in 2009.

In court, Mr Madoff said that when he started the scheme in the 1990s, he hoped it would only be for a limited time.

"I cannot adequately express how sorry I am for what I have done," he said in March 2009, when he pleaded guilty.

"I realised that my arrest and this day would inevitably come."

The scam involved an estimated $65bn, a figure that included gains Mr Madoff's clients believed they had made due to fake account statements.

Of the more than $17bn in cash losses, more than $14bn has been recovered.

Last year, Mr Madoff requested early release from prison citing health problems, including kidney disease. In an interview with The Washington Post he said he had "made a terrible mistake."

"I'm terminally ill," he said. "There's no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I've served. I've served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I've suffered through it."

Judge Denny Chin denied Mr Madoff's request, noting many victims were still suffering due to their financial losses.

"I also believe that Mr. Madoff was never truly remorseful, and that he was only sorry that his life as he knew it was collapsing around him," he wrote. 

At least two investors with Mr Madoff committed suicide after their losses. His son Mark also killed himself on the second anniversary of his father's arrest. His other son, Andrew, died of cancer in 2014.

Mr Madoff is survived by his wife, Ruth Madoff, who maintained she was unaware of the scheme and was never charged. Prosecutors let her keep $2.5m from the the $825m fortune the couple once possessed.

Recommended Stories

  • Most investors still think bitcoin is a bubble: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Sen. Murphy's Law' — April 14, 2021

    Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to talk about his renewed push for gun control legislation now, in the wake of recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.

  • U.S. intelligence chief: spy agencies do not know exactly when COVID-19 first transmitted

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies do not know exactly when or how COVID-19 was initially transmitted. "The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially," Haines told a Senate hearing. "We're continuing to work on this issue and collect information," Haines said in response to questioning by Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate intelligence panel, about the virus's early spread in China.

  • Poland gets partial refund for undelivered ventilators, health ministry says

    Poland has received 24.6 million zlotys ($6.45 million) for ventilators it failed to receive at the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Wednesday. When coronavirus surged across Europe in April 2020 and hospitals were desperate for ventilators, Poland's government turned to a little known company called E&K, which is owned by Andrzej Izdebski who has been identified as an arms dealer. The health ministry signed a deal worth 44.4 million euros for 1,241 ventilators and transferred around 35 million euros -- nearly 80% of the total -- to Izdebski's company.

  • Weinstein fights extradition to face California indictment

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer on Monday challenged his extradition from New York to California, where the imprisoned movie mogul faces rape and sexual assault charges in a newly revealed indictment. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case delayed a decision on extradition for Weinstein, 69, who appeared via video from the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, where he has been held since last spring after being convicted in New York City of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Bernie Madoff, Investor Convicted of Epic Ponzi Scheme, Dies at 82

    Bernie Madoff, the famed investor convicted of masterminding the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died in prison Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. According to the Associated Press, which first broke the news, Madoff is believed to have died of natural causes. At the time of his death, he was in the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. The former non-executive chairman of the NASDAQ stock market pleaded guilty in 2009 to charges that he conned billions of dollars out of clients. In total, he pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies. Also Read: 'The Wizard of Lies' Star Robert De Niro Won't Call Bernie Madoff a Sociopath Madoff’s case inspired a number of films and TV shows, including the 2016 ABC miniseries “Madoff” with Richard Dreyfuss and 2017’s “The Wizard of Lies” with Robert De Niro. Madoff objected to his portrayal in the ABC miniseries, calling it an “absurd mischaracterization” in an email to NBC News early in 2016. “I’m sure it is fruitless to enumerate the numerous fiction and absurd mischaracterization (sic) in the ABC movie,” he wrote. “However I have never been one to turn the other cheek. I will just cover those incidents that have drawn queries.” Among his objections to the series were that he never slapped his son Mark, who later committed suicide, and that his wife, Ruth, was never an officer of the company. In 2017, De Niro shied away from labeling the fraudster a sociopath, saying he couldn’t even begin to understand what made Madoff tick. “What he did was beyond my comprehension … I did as best as I could but I don’t understand,” De Niro said at the Television Critics Association press tour that year, adding that the only thing he does believe is that Madoff’s family wasn’t aware of the fraud. Reactions to the news of his death Wednesday were largely unsympathetic. While some recalled how massive the story of his scam was at the time it came out, others offered virtual shrugs. “His memory certainly won’t be a blessing,” said journalist Yashar Ali, echoing comments from other observers who expressed sympathy for those who were scammed. Read original story Bernie Madoff, Investor Convicted of Epic Ponzi Scheme, Dies at 82 At TheWrap

  • Renault to partly idle Spanish plants until end September over chip shortage

    French carmaker Renault has started negotiations with unions to extend the partial idling of three of its four factories in Spain until the end of September as a preemptive measure in case a global semiconductor shortage lingers. Carmakers around the world have been impacted by the shortage of chips used in engine management and driver-assistance systems, which come mainly from Asia, especially Taiwan. Renault had already partly idled its Spanish plants in response to the shortage, on the expectation that chip supply would return to normal in the second half of the year.

  • Afghanistan: Biden to call for end to 'America's longest war'

    "It is time for American troops to come home," says Joe Biden, the fourth president to oversee the war.

  • Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey

    The fire in Niamey engulfed straw classrooms and those in the nursery could not escape.

  • Convicted Fraudster Bernie Madoff Dead at 82

    Madoff is said to have died of natural causes on Wednesday. He's known, of course, for what is widely referred to as the biggest Ponzi scheme in history.

  • Knoxville school shooting serves as stark reminder of a familiar – but preventable – threat

    People hold a vigil for the victims of the Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita, California, in 2019. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty ImagesWith most U.S. students having learned virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic, the nation logged a record low for school shootings. There were just three deaths in a total of 10 school shootings in all of 2020. This compares with eight deaths in 25 school shootings in 2019. Now, as students return to schools for in-person instruction, the specter of school shootings is back. This was evidenced in the April 12 school shooting at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. The shooting left one student dead and an school resource officer injured. A school shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee, has left one person dead. As criminologists and authors of a new book, “The Violence Project: How to Stop A Mass Shooting Epidemic,” we worry that gun violence at America’s schools may be even more likely in 2021 than before the pandemic because of a number of exacerbated risk factors for violence. Young people’s mental health suffered during the pandemic. And some youths were trapped in homes where they endured abuse. As we point out in “Trauma,” a chapter in our book, children who experience abuse in childhood are more likely to commit violence later in life. Meanwhile, there was a record number of gun sales in 2020, driven in part by the pandemic and civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd last summer. As a result, students may now have more access than ever to firearms. Ominous statistics The Knoxville school shooting on April 12 was the 37th school shooting of 2021, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Shooting Database. The database includes information on “each and every instance a gun is brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason, regardless of the number of victims, time of day, or day of week.” Year-to-date comparisons are complicated, because not all school districts went to remote or hybrid learning at the same time or to the same degree. Taking a narrower view of shootings with injuries or deaths that occurred while school was in session, it was the fourth school shooting of 2021 and second fatal shooting of the year. The phrase “school shooting” typically is reserved for mass casualty events like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the 2018 Parkland high school shooting. But talking about school shootings only when multiple people die in them minimizes the great harm guns cause in schools and to children all the time. Response in the UK Twenty-five years ago, in March 1996, a gunman walked into Scotland’s Dunblane Primary School and opened fire, killing 16 children and a teacher. A successful campaign for gun regulation followed, laws were changed, handguns were banned and the United Kingdom hasn’t had a school shooting since. Yet in America, a gun is brandished on one K-12 school campus or another every two to three days. From 2015 to 2018, there was an “active shooter” – someone actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area – on U.S. school property every 77 days. Since 1970, over 1,600 school shootings have claimed the lives of 599 people as of April 13, 2021. Before the pandemic, many parents had become resigned to sending their children to schools that have active shooter drills to rehearse for a real shooting incident. Some even bought bulletproof backpacks for their children. Searching for solutions Our research on school shootings, consistent with research from the U.S. Secret Service, shows that schools can do more than just accept an America where “back to school” means back to school shootings, even without an act of Congress to potentially stop gun violence. We’ve spent the last four years examining the lives of school shooters, searching for solutions. Our findings are freely available in a database we created with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The data shows, importantly, that school shooters tend to be current or former students of the school. They are almost always in crisis of some sort before their attack, indicated by a noticeable change in behavior from usual. Often this manifests in suicidal thoughts. School shooters also tend to leak their plans for violence in advance, mostly to their peers, often via social media. And school shooters usually get their guns from family and friends who failed to store them safely and securely. It’s unclear at this point how well the Knoxville shooter fits this profile, but these findings point to important avenues for school shooting prevention. Beyond school police First, if school shooters are nearly always students of the school, then educators and others who work with them may need to work harder to find ways to identify and counsel them long before they ever pick up a gun. The existing US$3 billion “homeroom security” industry is predicated on putting up walls to keep active shooters out, rather than building bridges to keep actual students connected. Some school districts rely on school resource officers, or SROs, to police student problems to such an extent that the ACLU estimates that millions of students are in schools with police but no counselors, school psychologists or social workers. SROs have intervened in school shootings in the past, including the one in Knoxville on April 12, but we believe they are yet another example of society’s overreliance on police to solve systemic social problems, from mental illness to homelessness to drug abuse. Research shows the presence of police officers in schools feeds a larger social problem known as the “school-to-prison pipeline,” in which even minor infractions at school are handled by the criminal justice system. In a February 2021 study, we examined 133 attempted and completed mass school shootings from 1980 to 2019 and, controlling for other factors like the school size, the number of shooters, and the number and type of firearms, we found that the death rate for victims – that is, the perpetrator being excluded – was three times greater in school shootings with armed guards on the scene. Research has shown that the presence of officers’ weapons increases aggression – it is known as the “weapons effect.” This effect may be further exacerbated by the fact that many school shooters are suicidal and may intend to provoke law enforcement into shooting them. This occurrence is known as “suicide by cop.” Toward a future without school shootings Even if many lawmakers would like to see more guns in schools through the arming of teachers, we feel it is not a solution. This logic runs counter to our research, which shows that warm and welcoming school environments where all students feel safe and supported are the foundation upon which good school security is built. In our view, counselors, social workers, peer support networks and small class sizes are what schools need most right now to prevent violence after a pandemic. They can emphasize strong and trusting relationships between students and adults and teach students empathy and alternatives to violence as a means of dispute resolution. School personnel and students need training to identify a student in crisis and describe how to report something they see or hear indicative of violent intent. Educators need new tools to help identify students before they become a threat. This means not unduly punishing students in crisis with expulsion or criminal charges – things that could escalate the crisis or any grievance with the institution. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] And as students go back to school, safe gun storage at home is a paramount. School shootings are not inevitable. They’re preventable. We believe the steps outlined above help promote school security while safeguarding student well-being.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James Densley, Metropolitan State University and Jillian Peterson, Hamline University . Read more:Peer rejection isn’t the culprit behind school shootingsWhy there’s so much inconsistency in school shooting data James Densley has received funding from the National Institute of Justice. He is affiliated with The Violence Project.Jillian Peterson receives funding from the National Institute of Justice. She is affiliated with The Violence Project.

  • Bernie Madoff, disgraced Ponzi schemer, dies at 82

    Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. Madoff for decades presented himself as a successful and trusted Wall Street kingpin while secretly engaging in investment fraud, prompting his sentencing judge to condemn his crimes as "extraordinarily evil." A spokeswoman for the prison bureau said Madoff's death at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, about 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 GMT) was believed to be from natural causes.

  • Moderna is committed to keep chasing new COVID variants: CEO

    Stéphane Bancel, Moderna CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss efficacy of the Moderna vaccine and the development of vaccine boosts.

  • Pope asks US bishop to resign after cover-up investigation

    A bishop in Minnesota resigned Tuesday at the request of Pope Francis after he was investigated by the Vatican for allegedly interfering with past investigations into clergy sexual abuse, officials said. The Vatican said Francis accepted the resignation of Crookston Bishop Michael Hoeppner and named a temporary replacement to run the diocese. Hoeppner is 71, four years shy of the normal retirement age for bishops.

  • Mopar Missiles Brought To Life In Insane Dodge Demon Rendering

    This is a proper rocket!

  • Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers and Los Angeles prosecutors have agreed to postpone extradition proceedings that would send the imprisoned former film producer from New York to California to face sexual assault charges, citing the coronavirus pandemic. (April 12)

  • Stitch Fix names Elizabeth Spaulding as new CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Stitch Fix’s new CEO as the founder Katrina Lake steps down.

  • Bernie Madoff, who ran the world's largest Ponzi scheme, is dead

    Bernie Madoff, the disgraced former financier who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died, sources confirmed to ABC News. Madoff earned global notoriety by defrauding thousands of investors, to the tune of nearly $65 billion, using a Ponzi scheme that unraveled shortly after the Great Recession of 2008. Madoff's lavish lifestyle and dramatic downfall were the subject of a 2017 HBO film called "The Wizard of Lies," based on a book of the same title by New York Times financial journalist Diana Henriques.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking