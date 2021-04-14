Bernie Madoff, infamous Ponzi schemer, reportedly dies in prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Week Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bernie Madoff, the former Wall Street financier who was convicted of carrying out a massive Ponzi scheme, died in prison on Wednesday morning at age 82, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Madoff was carrying out his sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, due to a terminal kidney disease. His death was of natural causes, The Associated Press reports, and is not believed to be COVID-19 related. In 2009, Madoff pleaded guilty and admitted to "swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades," writes AP. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison. Madoff said he was "deeply sorry and ashamed."

His scheme, considered the largest in U.S. history, nabbed an estimated $17.5 billion from investors, and "around $13 billion has been recovered since his conviction," reports The Daily Beast.

More stories from theweek.com
The girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip
Trump finally jumps the shark
Sylvester Stallone clarifies he hasn't become a member of Mar-a-Lago

Recommended Stories

  • New Amsterdam: Bloom And Reynolds Give Murph A Hero's Send-Off

    Max is on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam. Bloom treats a patient who reminds her that things aren't as they seem. Sharpe is overwhelmed while tending to a family matter. Reynolds tries to keep his composure while treating a father and son.

  • NYPD Cop Arrested for Allegedly Selling Marijuana Out of Wellness Business

    An NYPD officer was arrested on several marijuana charges after allegedly selling weed out of a wellness business from a building in Brooklyn.

  • On This Day: 13 April 2003

    In 2003, Madonna employed new tactics to stop people illegally downloading her new album "American Life." (April 13)

  • AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison

    Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died early Wednesday in a federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

  • Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison at Age 82

    Stan Honda/GettyBernie Madoff, the disgraced Wall Street financier who admitted to carrying out the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, died in prison on Wednesday morning at the age of 82, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.The spokesperson said he died of natural causes and it’s not believed to be COVID-related. Madoff was serving a 150-year prison sentence, after pleading guilty in 2009 to swindling thousands of investors for decades. Associated Press first reported on his death.Last year, he complained that he was dying from terminal kidney disease, and asked a judge to grant him an early release. However, the request was denied, and Madoff spent his final days at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.“Last year Bernie Madoff asked his sentencing court to grant him compassionate release so he could die at home with his remaining friends and family. At the time, Bernie had a life expectancy of less than 18 months,” Brandon Sample, one of Madoff’s attorneys, said in a Wednesday statement. “Bernie’s sentencing judge denied that request, despite Bernie’s terminal kidney disease and expressed remorse for his crimes. Bernie, up until his death, lived with guilt and remorse for his crimes. Although the crimes Bernie was convicted of have come to define who he was—he was also a father and a husband. He was soft-spoken and an intellectual. Bernie was by no means perfect. But no man is.”The ‘Madoff’ Miniseries’ Most Infuriating Question: Why Did No One Stop This Egotistical Prick?Madoff will go down in history as one of America’s most notorious fraudsters, who authorities say bilked as many as 37,000 people in more than 130 countries over 40 years. He was eventually busted on Dec. 11 2008 after two of his sons turned him in. During his trial, in which he had to wear a bulletproof vest due to the public vitriol surrounding him, Madoff admitted to defrauding victims of billions of dollars, saying he was “deeply sorry and ashamed.”Some of Madoff’s victims included Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, former New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon, actor Kevin Bacon, Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Weisel.“He stole from the rich. He stole from the poor. He stole from the in-between. He had no values,” former investor Tom Fitzmaurice told U.S. District Judge Denny Chin during Madoff’s sentencing, according to the AP. “He cheated his victims out of their money so he and his wife ... could live a life of luxury beyond belief.”It’s estimated that investors put $17.5 billion into Madoff’s business. The New York Times reported that the paper losses totaled $64.8 billion, which included the fictional profits he had credited into his customers’ bank accounts. About $13 billion was recovered after his conviction.Serial Bank Robber Who Wrote Book About Prison Time With Bernie Madoff Faces Fifth Robbery ChargeAfter his incarceration, the Madoff family was hit with personal and financial hardships. In June 2009, a judge ordered he pay $171 billion in forfeiture—a move that wiped out the family fortune and left Madoff’s wife, Ruth, with $2.5 million.In December 2011, Mark Madoff died by suicide on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest. Madoff's younger brother, Peter, was sentenced to prison in 2012 after pleading guilty to falsifying records and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.The Madoff’s third son, Andrew, died of cancer in 2014, at age 48.Madoff told the Washington Post in Feb. 2020: “I’m terminally ill... There’s no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I’ve served. I’ve served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I’ve suffered through it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dutch govt says it's too early to start easing the lockdown

    The Dutch government on Tuesday presented a roadmap for relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures, but caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that it is still too early to ease restrictions. In a nationally televised press conference, Rutte said hospitals in the Netherlands are as crowded with COVID-19 patients now as they were during the first wave of the pandemic last year and that it would be irresponsible to relax the country’s months-long lockdown now. The government had previously said it hoped the first relaxation could have started April 21, but Rutte said that was too soon.

  • ‘He won’t leave me alone.’ She tried to leave the man she met at 13. Then she went missing.

    When Angie González vanished from the small town of Barranquitas earlier this year, her mother began imagining Puerto Rico’s steep, verdant mountains.

  • Driver jailed for 22 years for killing 4 Australian police

    A truck driver was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday for hitting and killing four police officers on an Australian freeway. Mohinder Singh was drug-effected and sleep-deprived when his truck veered into an emergency stopping lane of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway where three policemen and a policewoman were standing after stopping a speeding car on April 22 last year. Singh, 48, pleaded guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court last year to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs.

  • When Your Wife Dimes You Out to the FBI as a Capitol Rioter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyImagine the FBI knocking on your door to question you about your participation in the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. You’re foolish enough to invite them, without your legal counsel present, into your home, at which point the feds show you a photo—of you, rioting. You think you can wiggle your way out of this. You lie, and tell them that it’s not you in the photo.Now, imagine your wife or girlfriend then stepping into the room and, unprompted, identifying you as the man in the photo, unintentionally snitching you out to the feds in your own house.As more and more MAGA rioters have gotten caught or charged in the months-long fallout from the Jan. 6 mob violence, that is the kind of story that has followed so many of the indictments and federal investigation—suspects have been identified or busted in so many of the dumbest possible ways that you’d expect the whole saga to be a scene out of Step Brothers.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng sit down with Ryan J. Reilly, a senior reporter at HuffPost covering U.S. law enforcement and its hunt for Trumpist rioters. Reilly has spent the past three months meticulously cataloguing the dark, perversely humorous ways in which many of these far-right extremists have found their way into FBI custody. They gratuitously incriminate themselves. They pretend to be tough guys, and then are revealed to be impersonating a trooper or a federal agent. The feds keep making fun of the defendants in affidavits and in court documents. Often, they get ratted out by old high-school chums and rivals, loved ones, or even a random “Facebook stalker” from their home town.Reilly discusses cases such as that of Brent Bozell IV—son of famous conservative activist Brent Bozell—in which the right-wing scion and alleged Capitol rioter was busted not because of FBI in-house sleuthing but because of an amateur online sleuth in Hershey, Pennsylvania, who “described herself to me as the person that everyone [in town] goes to when they need to look into what their new man is up to… So, when any of her girlfriends get a new man, they come to her and she does all the online sleuthing.”Along the way, Suebsaeng also takes listeners inside the Trump 2020 campaign’s “voter fraud” hotline room, which was created by the campaign shortly following former President Donald Trump’s clear loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The hotline and email tipline, in its brief and painful existence, also became a magnet for trolls and pranksters who wanted to inundate Trump staffers with as many grotesque or ludicrously pornographic images as possible.He Was Partners With ‘QAnon.’ Now He Wants Them Arrested.Suebsaeng was recently sent a trove of images, and offered graphic descriptions of others, that had flooded the Trump team in the days following Election Day 2020. He reviewed them—much to his palpable disgust—for Fever Dreams fans’ listening pleasure.“There were deep fakes of then-President Trump in his underpants, or if not in his underwear… just a completely nude Donald Trump with no genitalia. One person who was subjected to rifling through these images described how there was a point where they had to zoom in on the fake photo to confirm that the Donald Trump in that image indeed had no dick, and wasn’t just a nude Donald Trump,” Suebsaeng said.This is one way in which the Trump re-election campaign met its undignified end. And there was a lot more... so if you want a deeper glimpse into what Trump forced his staffers to be subjected to in November, check out the whole episode.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sailor who shot, killed himself at Hawaii resort identified

    The Honolulu Medical Examiner's office on Monday identified the U.S. Navy sailor who shot and killed himself at a luxury resort after a standoff with police over the weekend. Russell Cruz, 40, of Kailua, Hawaii, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said. The Navy was still notifying relatives Monday and hadn't released his identity, said Cmdr. Cindy Fields, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force.

  • Biden offers prayer to family of slain Capitol officer

    William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two young children, died in a hospital after he was struck by the vehicle on April 2.His flag-draped casket sat in the middle of the rotunda surrounded by appropriately spaced rings of attendees, including members of Evans' family."My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and, I said, you smile before you bring a tear to your eyes," Biden said during the ceremony.

  • Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers and Los Angeles prosecutors have agreed to postpone extradition proceedings that would send the imprisoned former film producer from New York to California to face sexual assault charges, citing the coronavirus pandemic. (April 12)

  • Chiefs release statement after Britt Reid charged with DWI

    The Chiefs released a statement after former assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday for a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old Ariel Young. “The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident,” [more]

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Police try to disperse curfew-defying crowds in second night of Daunte Wright protests

    A demonstrator heckles police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last night. Photo: John Minchillo/APA second night of protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright unfolded in Brooklyn Center Monday, as a large crowd defied a curfew and pleas from city leaders to go home. Driving the news: “We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to make sure that there’s justice, that this officer is held accountable," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told demonstrators in an effort to calm tensions after dark.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Law enforcement again deployed tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets amid clashes with the crowds gathered outside the police station. Several dozen protesters were arrested, MPR News reports, as limited looting was reported in Brooklyn Center and beyond. By 11 p.m., demonstrators had largely dispersed and the mayor tweeted that "our city is calm."The backdrop: The overnight curfew was instituted from 7pm to 6am across the metro in hopes of quelling unrest and violence following the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, who was killed during a traffic stop just before 2pm Sunday. The number of National Guard troops on the ground doubled to about 1,000, officials said. As the evening protests ramped up, ramifications of the shooting continued to play out across city government.The City Council voted to fire Brooklyn Center's city manager and give more power to the mayor, The Star Tribune reports. The mayor is expected to announce whether he will fire the police chief as soon as today. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, meanwhile, identified the officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force. The Hennepin County Attorney's office referred the case to Washington County for consideration of charges. A decision is expected in the coming days.Earlier in the night, hundreds gathered for a peaceful vigil in Wright's honor."I just need everyone to know that he was my life," Wright's mother Katie Wright said. "He was my son. And I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?"" The family retained Benjamin Crump, the attorney who negotiated a record misconduct settlement on behalf of George Floyd's relatives. The big picture: Sunday's fatal shooting has reverberated not just in the metro, but across the nation, bringing even more attention to the Twin Cities as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd nears an end.President Biden called for a "full-blown investigation," as he echoed local and state officials' statements that while peaceful protests are justified, violence and destruction won't be tolerated."The world is watching the Chauvin trial. The world will watch this process, and the world will ask if there's justice," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter told reporters.Worthy of your time: Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon's claim that Potter likely fired her gun inadvertently while meaning to reach for a taser has renewed scrutiny of training and use of the less-lethal tool.The Associated Press explored cases of officers drawing a gun instead of a taser in this 2015 piece and in 2016 and again today.Go deeper: See more photos of the protestsEditor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Monday night was the second night of protests (not Tuesday).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Texas teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo is put on administrative leave

    The school district deemed the language “inappropriate and offensive.”