Bernie Madoff, mastermind behind largest Ponzi scheme in history, dies at 82

1 / 2

Bernie Madoff, mastermind behind largest Ponzi scheme in history, dies at 82

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Sacks
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bernie Madoff, the Wall Street con artist who masterminded the largest Ponzi scheme in history and bilked thousands of investors out of billions of dollars, has died in prison.

He was 82.

Madoff's death comes about 12 years into a 150-year prison sentence stemming from fraud charges that bilked thousands of investors out of an estimated $65 billion in promised returns on $20 billion invested over the years. His victims ranged from boldface names such as Steven Spielberg, actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, New York Mets owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz and L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt to small-time investors who invested their pensions and life savings.

"Because of how long this lasted, it was completely devastating to so many victims," said Matthew L. Schwartz, the former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who led the investigation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities.

"There were so many people who effectively treated him like a bank and kept their entire life savings with him, so when it was all revealed to be a sham, people were not able to live their lives anymore," Schwartz said. "They couldn't pay tuition. They couldn't pay their mortgages.

"There were so many heartbreaking stories of people who thought they had material savings, who had thought they put everything into their nest egg and that they would be able to retire, and instead they ended up effectively homeless."

Had he died three decades earlier, Madoff, the former chairman of NASDAQ who was an early champion of computer trading, would have left a very different legacy. He had built a reputation for financial wizardry by navigating investments that delivered consistently.

As it turned out, his magic was mostly smoke and mirrors.

Like all Ponzi schemes, Madoff's used money from new investors to pay off older ones — with a sliver taken off the top to support his own lavish lifestyle, of course. The scheme could go on nearly indefinitely in theory, as long as enough new investors poured in through intermediaries and smaller firms that were equally blinded by the Madoff company's reputation.

"People are trained to think of Ponzi schemes promising 50 percent returns a month, but Bernie didn't do that," said Diana B. Henriques, the author of "Wizard of Lies," a book about the scandal that was made into a 2017 HBO movie starring Robert De Niro as the financier.

"He paid returns that barely beat the S&P 500 and sometimes didn't," Henriques said. "And that disarmed people immediately."

Then the 2008 financial crisis hit.

Clients requested $7 billion in returns, but Madoff had access to only a fraction of that. The spider web unraveled, and he was reported to have revealed the scheme to his sons, who then reported him to federal authorities. On Dec. 11, 2008, Madoff was arrested and charged with securities fraud.

At the time of his arrest, the firm's statements showed $65 billion in its accounts — most of it money that didn't really exist.

"On the morning that I picked up the newspaper — and that's where we found out about [the arrest] — we were planning to go out and buy a new car," said David Levi, who, along with his wife, invested with Madoff for 30 years.

"And when we saw the newspaper and what happened, we looked at each other and I said, 'We'll be lucky if we can afford to buy food now,'" added Levi,a retired widower.

Before Madoff would become infamous, he became famous. Especially in finance circles.

Madoff, who was born April 29, 1938, may have gotten his education in financial malfeasance at an early age. His parents, Ralph, a former plumber, and Sylvia, ran a company called Gibraltar Securities out of their home in Queens, New York — until the Securities and Exchange Commission closed it over its reporting irregularities.

Madoff attended the University of Alabama for a year before he transferred to Hofstra College (now Hofstra University) on Long Island. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Alpern, and a year later he graduated with a degree in political science and enrolled in Brooklyn Law School.

Madoff dropped out to law school follow in his parents' footsteps and dip his toe into the world of finance. With a $50,000 loan from his in-laws and $5,000 saved up from working as a lifeguard, he launched Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities. He was 22 years old.

As Madoff Securities' client base grew, so did Madoff's influence, especially as an early champion of using after-hours computer technology for trading. He was a pioneering figure in the rise of the stock market now known as NASDAQ, serving as its chairman for three years.

Levi, who started investing with his wife, Susan, shortly after their marriage in 1978, recalled that the couple were recommended into the fold by Robert Jaffe, his brother-in-law. Because Jaffe's father-in-law was Carl Shapiro, the billionaire philanthropist who was one of Madoff's oldest clients, Levi never thought to question the returns.

"I was told in no uncertain terms just to stay with us, don't ask any questions," Levi said. "Well, when you're dealing with someone basically recommended by Carl Shapiro, who was probably a multibillionaire, I guess you keep your mouth shut."

It isn't clear exactly when Madoff started crossing the ethical line, particularly because honesty was not his currency. He pegged the start of his scheme to 1987, but he later claimed that it was 1992. Madoff's account manager, Frank DiPascali Jr., who began working for him in 1975, testified that the illegalities had been going on "as long as I remember."

Henriques points to an incident very early in Madoff's career, stemming from a stock market drop in 1962, just two years after he opened his company. Because he had invested his private clients' money in highly risky, speculative stocks on over-the-counter markets, their money was wiped out in a matter of hours. So he secretly borrowed money from his father-in-law, bought the stocks from their accounts and looked like a genius who saved their money in the process.

"Confronted with the necessity of admitting failure, he lied, and he covered up," Henriques said. "I don't think this was an otherwise honest, straight guy who succumbed to pressures and went over to the dark side. I think this was a genuine Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde story where Mr. Hyde was living in the dark side of Bernie's life since the very beginning.

"He has a compulsion to look like a success, and to the extent he needs to lie to do that, he's perfectly fine to do that," she said. "The lies are a tool to an end, and that end is to be seen as a brilliant investor, a brilliant Wall Street figure."

He may have duped those closest to him, as well. Over the years, Madoff plugged many family members into the business — employing his younger brother, Peter, as chief compliance officer and his sons, Andrew and Mark, as traders. But because of the government-mandated separation between their roles and his part of the operation, it is not clear what they knew and when.

Mark Madoff, Madoff's eldest son, died by suicide at 46 in 2010 on the second anniversary of his father's arrest. Andy Madoff died of cancer four years later at 48.

"As difficult as it is for me to live with the pain I have inflicted on so many, there is nothing to compare with the degree of pain I endure with the loss of my son's Mark and Andy," Bernie Madoff told NBC News by email in 2015.

"I live with the knowledge that they never forgave me for betraying their love and trust. As much as I tried to reach out to them in an attempt to explain the circumstances that caused my betrayal they could not find it possible to forgive me," he wrote.

Last year, Madoff's lawyer filed a motion begging the court for forgiveness in the form of an early release, reporting that his client was terminally ill with kidney disease. He was reported to have suffered a heart attack in prison six years earlier.

"He's terminally ill? I'm terminally broke," Gregg Felson, one of Madoff's victims, told The Washington Post at the time of the filing. "He deserves no leniency whatsoever."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Bernie Madoff: Disgraced financier dies in prison

    Bernie Madoff was found to have conned investors out of billions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme.

  • Federal Bureau of Prisons says Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff has passed away

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in federal prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Bureau of Prisons said. Madoff had been suffering from chronic kidney failure and several other medical ailments. He had been held at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, after being sentenced in June 2009 to a 150-year term for engineering a fraud estimated as high as $64.8 billion.

  • Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison at Age 82

    Stan Honda/GettyBernie Madoff, the disgraced Wall Street financier who admitted to carrying out the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, died in prison on Wednesday morning, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.Last year, Madoff complained that he was dying from terminal kidney disease, and asked a judge to grant him an early release. However, the request was denied, and Madoff spent his final days at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. The Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said he died of natural causes and it’s not believed to be COVID-related. Associated Press first reported on his death.Madoff will go down in history as one of America’s most notorious fraudsters. He admitted to tricking thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments in a scheme that lasted for decades. It’s estimated that investors put $17.5 billion into Madoff’s business. Only around $13 billion has been recovered since his conviction in 2009.He told the Washington Post in Feb. 2020: “I’m terminally ill... There’s no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I’ve served. I’ve served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I’ve suffered through it.”More to follow...Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Binance Launches Coinbase Stock Token Shares

    Recently, Binance began to offer tokenized stock shares and announced today that it will include its rival digital shares of Coinbase stock once they hit the market. Coinbase is going public today, April 14, and will see its shares listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Binance stock tokens Binance launched its first zero-commission tradable stock … Continued

  • Will the Queen have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral?

    One option available to the monarch might be to sit with her grandson Harry.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Bernie Madoff, Wall Street financier and Ponzi scheme organizer, has died at age 82

    Madoff used his business to attract investors, who were then recommended to bring in new clients and drive the biggest Ponzi scheme in US history.

  • McConnell: Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan ‘a grave mistake’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said a Biden administration plan to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September is a “grave mistake” that would abandon the allied global fight against terrorism.

  • Fauci says J&J vaccine pause will likely only last 'days to weeks,' not 'weeks to months'

    "It's gonna be more like days to weeks rather than weeks to months," Fauci said at Tuesday's White House press briefing.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration. Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Boris Johnson could be seen as ‘truly historic figure’ in 100 years' time, says Anthony Seldon

    Boris Johnson could “very easily” be seen as “a truly historic figure” in 100 years’ time according to the unofficial biographer of 10 Downing Street. Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written biographies of Prime Ministers going back to Winston Churchill, said while "the jury is out," history was beckoning the Prime Minister. He added: "He could very easily be one of those figures who people still in 100 years talk about as a truly historic figure who made the weather. I mean, Boris Johnson is a weather maker.” Sir Anthony, widely acknowledged to be a national authority on all matters to do with 10 Downing Street, warned that “anyone who writes off Boris Johnson is, I think, letting their prejudice take over. “Historically, he has been in charge of the country at the time of Brexit and Covid, two massive events in British history. And he won a landslide. “You don't have to be well organised as PM. You just need to have people around you.” Speaking to today’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Sir Anthony added: “Whatever one thinks about Brexit, it was a historic decision and execution. So the jury's out. “If he can stabilise the country, the economy and society, if he can do something for levelling up and also with COP 26 - Carrie Symonds very keen by his side on that, they're a very strong double act." Turning to the problems facing David Cameron, who is under fire for texting the Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he was working for financial company Greensill, Sir Anthony said: "I think that it is a service to have been Prime Minister and you have to give back to the country. I think you have a duty to ensure that you do something that is going to benefit people, in a not dissimilar way to the monarchy." Sir Anthony advised Mr Cameron "to find his niche, something that truly he believes in, which people can respect and admire and think is appropriate... he has to find something that gains respect and trust". Listen to the full interview with Sir Anthony Seldon on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with Tobias Ellwood MP, chairman of the Defence select committe, and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, on the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • National NFL media ask questions of Chiefs after ex-assistant Britt Reid is charged

    Some want answers from the league, too.

  • Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021: U.N.

    Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said in a new findings on Wednesday. Fighting has increased in several parts of Afghanistan in recent weeks while the peace process between both warring sides has made no progress despite international calls to reduce violence. It comes a crucial time for Afghanistan as President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, twenty years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • 'Don't panic' over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, experts say. Chances of blood clot is less than 1 in a million.

    Officials are reviewing 6 reported cases out of nearly 7 million vaccines administered in the U.S., which makes it an "extremely rare" occurrence.