Bernie Madoff, Ponzi scheme mastermind, dies in prison

Good Morning America

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has put a spotlight on law enforcement training, as his former supervisors, trainers, and counterparts take the stand to testify. Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, opened the trial by telling jurors that the neck restraint he used on Floyd was “exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career.” Retired Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. David Pleoger -- Chauvin's supervisor at the time of Floyd's death -- testified that “when Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.”