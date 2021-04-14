Bernie Madoff, Ponzi scheme mastermind, dies in prison

Reuters
Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. Madoff for decades presented himself as a successful and trusted Wall Street kingpin while secretly engaging in investment fraud, prompting his sentencing judge to condemn his crimes as "extraordinarily evil." A spokeswoman for the prison bureau said Madoff's death at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, about 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 GMT) was believed to be from natural causes.