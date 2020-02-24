If Bernie’s the Nominee, There’s a New Red Scare Coming

Bernie Sanders looks increasingly likely to be the first self-declared socialist to head a major party in the history of the United States, especially after romping through Nevada on Saturday. The reasons for the socialist revival are clear. Inequalities are shocking, student debt levels are staggering, and living standards have been stagnant or declining for all but the 1 percent since the 1970s. Sanders’ brand of democratic socialism, which really differs little from New Deal liberalism, seeks to address these inequities.

But there also exists a latent, darker impulse that has persisted throughout American history: panic about socialism. Anti-socialist hysteria was not exclusive to the 1950s Cold War. It has recurred in various forms in the United States for more than 150 years.

If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, his ascendancy, combined with extensive paranoia about immigration, Muslims, and the decline of the white majority, means America is due for another Red Scare. And what might this Red Scare look like?

There will likely be congressional hearings into left-wing organizations, individuals, and associations. Justice Department resources could be unleashed on anyone connected to Venezuela and other countries that call themselves socialist. And Trump, Republicans, and Fox News will target not just democratic socialists like Sanders, but liberals in general and the whole Democratic Party, who must unite to fight it.

Throughout our history, socialism has been branded as anti-American because collectivism conflicts with ingrained American notions of individual rights, self-reliance, republicanism, and anti-statism. Nonetheless, socialists and other radicals have made enormous contributions, notably in the Progressive Era, when their efforts were crucial to to the first serious successes in reforming capitalism, resulting in laws regulating monopolies and food and drug companies and establishing and improving environmental conservation, public education, and working conditions.

But alongside these achievements sprouted a terror of socialism that has periodically swept the country and reached the highest levels of state. The first Red Scare from 1917-1920 was unique in its scope, scale, and intensity. The hyper-nationalism and suppression of civil liberties accompanying World War I, combined with the Russian Revolution, homegrown strikes, and mail bombings, led Attorney General Mitchell Palmer to launch raids on leftists of all kinds, and Jewish and Italian immigrants. Thousands were arrested and deported.

Of course, the onset of the Cold War in the late 1940s inspired the best-remembered Red Scare. The interrogations of thousands of individuals and organizations by government officials, blacklists, imprisonment of leftists and televised hearings, all within living memory of millions, was a uniquely American response to Cold War pressures.

The Cold War ended in 1991, but even after it, we’ve seen the same impulse at work. Following decades of demographic shifts that gradually reduced the dominance of white people, Barack Obama’s presidency inspired a smaller-scale Red Scare. Although he was a mainstream liberal with a Harvard University degree and white Kansan mother, his part-African heritage was inevitably going to spark some sort of panic among conservatives.

When Obama tried in the wake of the housing collapse to help underwater homeowners—people Republicans tarred as irresponsible, lazy minorities— the panic took the form of the Tea Party, which initially claimed to be more angered about the president’s alleged socialism than his race or religion. Donald Trump’s targeting of Muslims, immigrants, and Mexicans clarified that what had animated the concerns about socialism were actually concerns about cultural change. The two have always mixed together in the American mind.

If Sanders becomes the nominee, Republicans will repeat the pattern that has recurred since the Civil War era: they will unleash another Red Scare. Comfortable as lawmakers have become with sham investigations into things like Benghazi and the IRS non-scandal, there will almost surely be congressional investigations into anyone and anything tarred as left-wing.