Bernie Rabik: Wants to be remembered as an influencer

Under my authorship, this will be my last column for The Times. Heartfelt thanks are extended to its editors and staff for providing the platform for nearly nine years of writing 330 columns, “Ask Attorney Bernie” and “Opinion Columns.” Hopefully, each of these literary genres has been informative and challenging to my readers.

Mindful that “Repetitio est Mater Studiorum,” when translated from the Latin, “Repetition is the mother of all studies,” I dare to repeat what I have previously written about an influencer, what I want to be remembered as the author of my many columns.

Sometimes the world feels broken. And problems seem too big to fix. But somehow, we all have the power to make a difference. With a little faith and perhaps the help of a friend, together we can find beauty and create change.

Just because I’m in the race, doesn’t mean that I’m fully ready. Just because I’m shaking, doesn’t mean I’m not steady.

And so you do. Together working. Together, beginning, over and over and over and over until you’re no longer beginning. You’re winning.

Any influencer is well instructed by the poignant admonitions of Jon Meacham, Vanderbilt, Tennessee historian: “History tells us that we are at our best when we act out of generosity, not greed – when we lend a hand, not when we clench our fists. And, yes, when we forgive, not when we harden our hearts, and close our souls.”

According to Meacham, “To forgive is to start anew. To forgive is to rise above, where God is. To forgive is to build, not to tear down.” He continues: “But let us be clear. In this life of the nation [including Beaver County], forgiveness is not about forgetting. Americans [including Beaver Countians] make this mistake all the time.”

“To remember is a sacred act – among the most sacred that you and I can undertake.”

“Forgetting is arguably a sin as consequential hardness of heart. For it is only in remembrance that we can know what wrongs are right – what perils we must avoid – what injustices we must ameliorate.”

May I add: “Just because, I forgive you, doesn’t mean that I trust you.” “Just because it felt right then, doesn’t mean it won’t feel wrong.”

Cassidy Hutchison is a quintessential example of an influencer. In her 20s, she was a former special assistant to President Donald Trump and his chief of staff Mark Meadows. She received national attention after being a key witness in the hearings led by the U.S. Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hutchinson’s life took a dramatic turn on Jan. 6, 2021, when at 24, she found herself in one of the most extraordinary and unprecedented calamities in modern history.

Hutchinson was faced with a choice between loyalty to the Trump administration or loyalty to the country by revealing what she saw and heard in the attempt to overthrow a democratic election. She bravely came forward to become the pivotal witness in the House Jan. 6th investigations, as her testimony transfixed and stunned the nation.

“I still consider myself a Republican. But I denounce the tribalism that produced the outlandish conspiracy theories and violence that some party leaders not only failed to condemn but even excused in the pursuit of power," she said.

The inscription Hutchinson included in her high-school yearbook photograph was a Thomas Paine quote from President Ronald Reagan’s farewell speech at the 1968 Republican Convention: “The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” Reagan ended: “And my fellow citizens, while our triumph is not yet complete, the road has been glorious indeed.”

And to my readers, for the last time: While my triumph is not yet complete, the road has been glorious indeed: Hopefully, a true influencer.

Bernard Rabik, a Hopewell Township attorney, has been a columnist for The Times since 2014.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Rabik: Wants to be remembered as an influencer