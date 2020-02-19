Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Don't Seem to Agree on Medicare for All

A new, more substantive policy break has occurred between Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the current Democratic frontrunner for president, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of his primary campaign surrogates. This comes after previous stylistic disagreements on the campaign trail.

Sanders, a lifelong self-described democratic socialist, has made overhauling the U.S. health care system one of his primary issues. He has promised to introduce his legislation for Medicare for All within the first week of his presidency. This would expand the current Medicare system, which only covers Americans over the age of sixty-five, to include all U.S. citizens (and possibly non-citizen residents). This would be the equivalent of single-payer health care seen in other countries.

Ocasio-Cortez, a fellow socialist who volunteered on Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, says the immediate passage of Medicare for All isn’t a realistic goal. “A president can’t wave a magic wand and pass any legislation they want,” the freshman member of the House told Huffpost.

