Bernie Sanders is America's best hope for a sane foreign policy

In the American foreign policy discussion, socialists are often presented as gormless naifs — people whose utopian projects might sound good in theory, but who can't be trusted to exercise real power in a dangerous world. Only hard-nosed liberals or conservatives can make the tough decisions required to protect American interests.

Yet it is beyond question that, for at least the last 20 years now, American foreign policy has indeed been in the grips of starry-eyed utopian cranks — the imperialist variety, whose violent madcap schemes have unleashed hell across the globe, for no purpose or benefit to anyone but a narrow elite. Most recently, the supposedly anti-war President Trump has assassinated Iran's most important military leader under the delusional belief that it will somehow reduce instability and violence in the region.

Meanwhile, the 2020 presidential candidate with the most serious, realistic foreign policy agenda is the self-identified socialist, Bernie Sanders. Sanders promises the most stubborn confrontation with this lunatic militarism on offer, and the best possibility that America might become a responsible member of the international community.

Let's briefly review American foreign policy since the turn of the millennium. After the 9/11 attacks, President Bush launched an invasion of Afghanistan to topple the Taliban and destroy Al Qaeda. This quickly became a quagmire of an occupation, with clueless U.S. forces halfheartedly trying to stand up a democracy in the graveyard of empires.

Then, as had been the plan all along, Bush launched a wholly illegal war of aggression against Iraq, justified by faked-up intelligence about weapons of mass destruction and heavy implications that Saddam Hussein had been behind 9/11. Neither was true, and while Hussein was defeated easily, another quagmire quickly developed — drastically worsened by the bungling idiots Bush put in charge of things, who dismissed the entire Iraqi army and forced destructive right-wing economic policy on the fledgling Iraqi state.

Meanwhile, occupation forces committed scores of atrocities in both countries — some the typical concomitants of war, some simply gratuitous crimes, as in the torture dungeon at Abu Ghraib and the Nisour Square massacre. Bush himself and all his top advisers set up a program of systematic illegal torture which produced no good intelligence and made it impossible to prosecute some of the perpetrators of 9/11.

Across the world, the U.S. was revealed as a shrieking, blood-drenched hypocrite — a nation that loudly proclaimed itself to be a paragon of freedom and democracy while contemptuously ignoring international law and committing horrifying war crimes by the score.

The decisive factor in Barack Obama's victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary was the fact that he had opposed the Iraq invasion while she had voted for it. But once in power, Obama appointed Clinton as secretary of state and largely embraced Bush's imperialist foreign policy. He slowly drew down forces in Iraq, but drastically escalated the war in Afghanistan, which accomplished nothing except more chaos and death. As the Afghanistan Papers recently published by the Washington Post reveal, Obama administration military commanders and officials lied constantly about the total lack of progress on any of the occupation's goals.

Obama also sharply escalated the use of drone attacks, killing thousands of people in several countries — including several U.S. citizens, one of them a 16-year-old boy. He largely backed the Saudi war in Yemen, which quickly turned into a humanitarian catastrophe. And while Obama banned torture by executive order, he refused to prosecute any of the perpetrators (as required by treaty) and quietly backed the CIA in its effort to suppress the Senate report on its torture program — which included illegal spying on Senate staffers.

The post-9/11 wars have already cost roughly $6.4 trillion (in current and future costs). Now President Trump has escalated U.S. troop deployments across the world, and further scaled up the use of drone attacks — culminating with the assassination of Iranian general Qassam Soleimani in Baghdad last week, raising the prospect of an all-out war with Iran.