Are Bernie Sanders and AOC Really on the Outs?

Fresh from his victory in the New Hampshire primary, press reports have divulged behind-the-scenes bickering between the Bernie Sanders campaign staff and their star spokeswoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The freshman congresswoman, who along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, endorsed Sanders in October. Ocasio-Cortez previously door knocked as a volunteer for the Sanders in 2016. “This is not just about running for president. This is about creating a mass movement of working-class people…And when you talk to Bernie, he doesn’t talk about making a movement so that he can get elected. He talks about his campaign as part of a mass movement in America, and that’s the kind of leadership I think we need right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her official endorsement video.

In the last weekend of January, a week before the Iowa caucus, Ocasio-Cortez barnstormed the state, addressing ten events in three days. “Following Ocasio-Cortez’s three-day stint, Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, texted AOC’s campaign manager to express his dissatisfaction with aspects of her performance,” according to Abigail Tracy in Vanity Fair. “Specifically, the Sanders campaign was miffed that Ocasio-Cortez didn’t mention Sanders by name when she closed out a campaign event at the University of Iowa...”

