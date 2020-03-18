Bernie Sanders to ‘assess’ his campaign after suffering yet another bruising defeat to Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders has announced he will “assess his campaign” for the Democratic presidential nomination after suffering bruising losses in Tuesday’s primaries against former vice-president Joe Biden, who won all three states that cast ballots.

The Vermont senator’s campaign said in a statement on Wednesday morning that he was “going to be having conversations with supporters” about his bid for the Democratic nomination as Mr Biden appeared to gain a formidable lead in delegates over Mr Sanders.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable” to the virus, the campaign said in its statement.

Mr Biden won handedly against Mr Sanders in Florida, as well as Illinois and Arizona in the nation’s third set of primary votes across the country. The former vice president also swept crucial states on Super Tuesday and won in several early voting states after several former Democratic candidates dropped out and swiftly endorsed his campaign.

After Mr Sanders suffered a weak showing in the latest set of primaries, Mr Biden called on the Vermont senator’s supporters to join his campaign against Donald Trump, saying in a live-streamed speech from his home: “I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do.”

He added: “Our goal as a campaign, and my goal as a candidate for president, is to unify this party and then to unify the nation.”

While the former vice president acknowledged he and Mr Sanders “may disagree on tactics”, he said the two “share as common vision” about the future of the country, and what’s at stake in the upcoming general election.

He also praised Mr Sanders’ supporters for having “brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues” and for having “shifted the fundamental conversation in this country”.

In an additional effort to court the Vermont senator’s liberal supporters, Mr Biden has also adopted a new college affordability plan that would provide free education to some students. It was not immediately clear whether the olive branch would be enough to receive Mr Sanders’ endorsement — as well as the backing of his loyal base of supporters.

