Bernie Sanders Has Built The Most Powerful Machine In Democratic Politics—And It May Be Unstoppable

HUDSON, New Hampshire—At the loading dock behind a supermarket, around the corner from a martial arts studio, Bernie Sanders stood to address his latest throng of supporters.

It was Monday, the day before the New Hampshire primary, and this was already the senator’s third event. An overcast sky gave off the hint of a coming snow, but the pavement below was all brown sludge and puddles.

Dressed in a heavy winter coat and blue slacks, the senator stood in front of a campaign sign. His famous white hair seemed to blend in, ever so slightly, with the light beige painted brick walls that made up the back of the shopping center lot where this campaign office stood. There were no bells or whistles beyond that. Sanders was underneath a canopy so rusted that parts of it looked like they would soon fall. Behind his crowd was a tree line. Behind that tree line was the St. Patrick Cemetery.

No one said that campaigns were glamorous. But this particular spot truly drove that home.

His supporters didn’t mind any of that, of course. Nor did they seem to notice that they were standing in a mix of snow and water. Sanders was there to greet the crew that had been helping him get out the vote. His presence was their reward.

The event had all the feel of a labor rally—the union leader calling his members to action in the shadow of their workplace. “The fundamental problem in this country,” declared the senator, “is the power of the billionaire class.” And more than a few of those in attendance would later refer to the senator as a “man of the people.”

But Sanders isn’t a man of the people in the literal sense. Among those running for the Democratic nomination, he has among the least interaction with the public—eschewing the photo lines and voter interactions that mark his competitors’ rallies.

Rather, the senator is a blunt political force. And he has put together a campaign operation unmatched in its reach—one that can compel hundreds of volunteers to stand in snow puddles across from a cemetery; and one that seems likely to catapult him to a win on Tuesday, and, from there, to the Democratic nomination.

Consider just the data. There are more than 150 Sanders campaign staffers in New Hampshire along with 17 state offices. On Saturday alone, the campaign had about 1,000 out-of-state volunteers helping with get-out-the-vote operations on top of the 14,000 regular, active volunteers in the state. The number of households that the campaign visited just that day was 150,000. The state only has about 640,000 household units, according to Census data.

The apparatus that Sanders and his team have built in New Hampshire is hard to miss, if for no other reason than they don’t want you to miss it. His canvassers are visible in their Bernie Blues and his yard signs dot even the most remote of roads. At the state Democratic Party dinner on Saturday night, they drowned out almost every other section. They were also the only ones to viciously boo another candidate (in this case, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with taunts of “Wall Street Pete”).