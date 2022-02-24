Bernie Sanders calls Putin a 'poster boy for greed and oligarchy' and says he should worry more about the people of Ukraine and Russia than his yacht

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders heaped fresh criticism on Putin for his extravagant wealth.

He assailed Putin as "the poster boy for greed and oligarchy" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sanders is prodding the Biden administration to impose severe sanctions on the Russian leader.

Senator Bernie Sanders is once again criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Russian leader sparked the biggest land war in Europe in decades.

Sanders, a progressive from Vermont and the chair of the powerful Senate Budget Committee, called Putin "the poster boy for greed and oligarchy" on Twitter.

"Maybe, before starting a war that could kill thousands and displace millions, he might worry more about the people of Ukraine and Russia and less about his precious super-yacht," Sanders wrote.

He cited Insider's Julie Coleman, who reported on February 9 that a yacht said to belong to Putin left Germany hastily. The yacht wasn't finished with repairs, according to German media, but departed amidst concerns that the West would sanction Russia as it edged towards invading Ukraine.

The yacht, named Graceful, is reportedly worth $100 million, and costs $5 to $10 million a year to run. Putin's net worth has long been a bit of a mystery, although he may be one of the richest people in the world.

Forbes reported that American financier Bill Browder calculated in 2017 that Putin's net worth was $200 billion. Elon Musk, the world's richest person according to traditional measures, saw his net worth fall below $200 billion on Wednesday.

Sanders' comments came in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine early Thursday. Putin's military assault sparked an international outcry and unsettled financial markets around the world. The Associated Press reports that Ukraine's health minister said 57 Ukrainians have been killed and 169 wounded.

President Joe Biden condemned Putin in the harshest terms at a news conference, and assailed him for embarking on a premeditated war against Ukraine. "Putin chose this war," he said. "And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

He announced a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Russian banks as well as other senior officials and their families. Biden also tried steeling Americans against the prospect of higher prices for gas and food.

Those financial penalties, however, stopped short of targeting Putin. Some Democrats are already urging Biden to impose sanctions on the Russian leader, a dramatic step typically reserved for autocrats like the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Sanders previously blasted former President Donald Trump for his praise of Putin, saying that it was "outrageous, if unsurprising" for Trump to praise the invasion as an act of "genius."

"The United States and our allies must impose severe sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his fellow oligarchs," Sanders said in an afternoon statement on Thursday. "At a time when thousands may die as a result of his war, Putin, one of the richest people in the world, should not be allowed to enjoy the billions he stole from the Russian people. The United States must also work closely with international partners to provide humanitarian relief for the Ukrainian people."

