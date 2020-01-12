Bernie Sanders' campaign is reportedly saying Elizabeth Warren can't bring any 'new bases' to the Democratic Party

The campaign team for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is ramping up its criticism of the candidate's fellow Democratic presidential contenders, Politico reports.

Politico obtained scripts of talking points the campaign is using to persuade voters who are currently backing other candidates. Notably, the script goes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a longtime personal friend of Sanders and his closest ideological ally in the race. The two have refrained from criticizing one another throughout the race so far (although there's been a couple of small battles between the campaigns), so the script comes across as a bit of a surprise. Per Politico, the talking points paint Warren as a candidate who appeals to "highly-educated, more affluent people," but is unable bring new bases to the Democratic Party. In other words, Sanders' campaign is arguing Warren won't be able to sway any voters who support President Trump like Sanders would.

It certainly reads more critically than anything Sanders has directed at Warren in the past, though staffers are also given the option of opening their discussion by acknowledging they like Warren and consider her their second choice. So not everyone thinks the tactic is worth getting too shocked over.









The takeaway from this script is that the Sanders campaign’s persuasion tactic vis a vis Warren supporters is to acknowledge their shares goals, position them as allies, and make an electability argument for Bernie. — Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) January 12, 2020

The Sanders campaign is reportedly going after former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, too. Their scripts reportedly make the case that Trump would "clobber" Biden on his support for the Iraq War and free trade agreements, while pointing out that Buttigieg lacks support from young and black voters. Read more at Politico.

