Bernie Sanders' campaign still 'assessing' but focusing on a more pressing issue: coronavirus

Bernie Sanders is not done running for president and he’s tired of saying so.

“For the fourth time,” Sanders said tartly in an interview on The View this week, “we are assessing the campaign.”

It was a response – more diplomatic if no less irritated than previous versions – to a question he’s been getting for weeks: “Why are you still in the race?”

Sanders has faced calls to drop out since early last month, when Joe Biden began his all-but unstoppable ascent to the nomination. But with the race for the nomination effectively in a state of suspended animation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 78-year-old Vermont senator has resisted.

Covid-19 has ravaged the US economy and strained the healthcare system, claiming more than 7,000 lives and nearly 10 million jobs. The twin economic and public health crises give what Sanders and allies have described as a new imperative to his calls for universal healthcare and a wide expansion of the social safety net.

“In many ways, this pandemic has made the case for a lot of the policies that the senator has spent 35 years fighting for,” said Anna Bahr, a spokeswoman for the Sanders campaign. “Reality has endorsed Bernie Sanders.”

Since stepping off the physical campaign trail, Sanders has turned his focus almost entirely to the coronavirus pandemic, a crisis he said is on the “scale of a major war”. In glitchy media interviews from his home in Vermont, the senator has argued that the US would be better prepared – and more resilient – in the face of a future pandemic if his policy agenda were already in place.

But his continued presence in the race has alarmed many Democrats, haunted by the fallout from a divisive primary four years ago they believe contributed to Hillary Clinton’s defeat by Donald Trump. Sanders, they contend, had a year to make the case for his political revolution and should now bow out and help unify the party.

“It’s a fantasy to say there is some path for Bernie Sanders to win this nomination,” Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York party. “If he stays in this race, Bernie Sanders is doing it for one reason and one reason alone and unfortunately it’s for Bernie Sanders.”

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe elbow bump before the start of the 11th Democratic presidential debate on 15 March 2020.

‘Enough debates’

Sanders has sent conflicting signals.

On the one hand, he has acknowledged Biden’s daunting lead. Yet he insists there is a path to the nomination, albeit a “narrow” one.

After a dismal showing last month, the campaign deactivated its digital ads while pausing spending on TV ads. Days later, the campaign announced it was ramping up digital organizing ahead of the New York primary, the most delegate-rich contest left New York has since postponed from 28 April to 23 June.

Sanders recently said he would welcome a debate in April, an idea Biden dismissed.

“We’ve had enough debates,” the former vice-president said.

Sanders’ allies are split. Some have said it’s time to exit while others believe he should continue to compete. On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that a group of top aides, including his campaign manager, had encouraged Sanders to withdraw. But many supporters believe the senator should continue collecting delegates, which will serve as leverage to shape the party platform at the national convention.

“Campaigns are an important way to maintain that fight and raise public consciousness on those issues,” Sanders said on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday. “So that’s, I think, one of the arguments for going forward.”

Biden has largely avoided pressuring Sanders, well aware he will need support in the fall if he is the nominee. But he’s not waiting for Sanders either. In recent weeks, Biden has begun making overtures to progressives and young voters. In a fundraising call on Friday night, Biden revealed that he had spoken to Sanders about his search for a running mate.