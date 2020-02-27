Bernie Sanders Could Be the First Jewish Nominee—and Get Fewer Jewish Votes Than Hillary Clinton

The Jewish vote in presidential elections always goes to the Democrats, with only a small percentage going to the GOP. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 71 percent of it, while Donald Trump got only 24 percent. It’s a small vote—just 3 percent of the total in 2016, according to exit polls—but it’s important because in states like Florida, that small percentage could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

If Bernie Sanders becomes the nominee of the Democratic Party in 2020, that could tilt things toward defeat.

A recent Pew Research Poll reveals that 31 percent of American Jews support Joe Biden for the nomination, while only 11 percent support Sanders. While 13 percent of Jews approve of Trump’s performance as president, 48 percent do not. Twenty-four percent of Jews say they will vote for Trump in 2020, matching his 2016 support, but just 57 percent say they’ll vote for the Democratic candidate.

Dem Pro-Israel Group Goes on Air in Nevada Attacking Sanders

The Jewish vote is certainly not a monolith. Some Jews will support Trump because they agree with his Israel policy while disagreeing on domestic policies; others don't agree with Sanders but might vote for him anyway because they think it important to cast their vote for a candidate, who if he wins, would be the first Jewish president in the United States.

Nevertheless, as Frank Newport shows in Polling Matters, most American Jews support Israel and want a presidential candidate to be pro-Israel. He writes: “The overwhelming majority of Jews were more sympathetic to Israel than the Palestinians in 2001-2014, and I see no signs that this relationship has changed in a meaningful way in recent years.” Today, 86 percent of Jews are sympathetic to Israel, according to the results of a 2015-2019 poll sample. It declined a bit from an earlier sample, but Newport writes that it “is not meaningfully different from the 93% we found in the 2001-2014 sample.”

On Sunday, Sanders tweeted that he would not attend the forthcoming AIPAC conference, because the pro-Israel lobbying group provides a platform “for leaders who express bigotry and oppose Palestinian rights.” Immediately, he was met with a barrage of criticism from mainstream liberal Jewish groups. Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, who came from the Obama administration, called Sanders’ tweet “offensive” and “irresponsible.” Similar remarks came from David Harris, head of the American Jewish Committee, and from Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, and from the Jewish Democratic Council of America. Their followers are likely not to vote for Sanders should he get the nomination.

On domestic matters, American Jews, outside of the Orthodox communities, have been liberal since the days of F.D.R. and the New Deal. They have supported social reform, government measures to help the poor, and civil rights for African-Americans. Many times, Jewish groups have proudly displayed the photo of Martin Luther King. Jr. marching in Selma, Alabama in 1965. Standing in the front row with King is the prominent Rabbi, Abraham Joshua Heschel.

New York City was the exception in the 1930s and 40s, when Jewish trade unionism flourished, and a portion of working-class Jews in the city predominated in the ranks of the American Communist Party. One section of the city in the Bronx was called “the Red Belt,” since its voters regularly cast their ballots on the line of the American Labor Party, which was taken over by the Communists in the 1940s. But during the Cold War, New York Jews deserted the ALP and supported a new liberal line created by a prominent anti-Communist who led the hatters’ union, called the Liberal Party.

To try and maintain the Jewish vote, Sanders has noticeably begun to identify himself publicly as Jewish, in contrast to his presidential campaign in 2016, when he described his ethnicity as Polish. Last Tuesday, his campaign released a new video in which he proudly identifies himself as a Jew, emphasizes that many in his father’s family perished in the Holocaust, and calls attention to the growing threat of anti-Semitism in America.

Sanders also goes after Donald Trump, and a neo-Nazi group is shown on camera explaining that Trump’s election emboldened them.