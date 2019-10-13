Bernie Sanders differentiates himself from Warren, says he's the only candidate willing to stand up to corporate elite

It looks like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is beginning to distance himself from his good friend Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) policy-wise.

The two Democratic presidential candidates have always gotten along well and are generally ideological allies, especially relative to many of their primary competitors. But Sanders was pretty clear in an interview that aired on Sunday's edition of ABC's This Week that Warren has a ways to go before she's at the same point on the political spectrum.

Sanders praised Warren's tenure as a senator and reaffirmed their friendship, but he said "there are differences" in their platforms, namely the fact that Warren has maintained she is a capitalist "through her bones." He said the country doesn't need more regulation, but rather a "political revolution" and he believes he's the only candidate who will stand up to the corporate elite in the U.S. and say "enough." He said thar Warren would speak for herself on the matter, but, for the moment, Sanders, who considers himself a democratic socialist, thinks her adherence to capitalism is reason enough to separate them.





The initial analysis Sanders' comments seems to be that Sanders recognizes he's falling behind Warren in the race, and understands he focusing on where they differ might be his best chance at getting back in contention.





Sen. Bernie Sanders tells @jonkarl that Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a "very, very good senator," but "there are differences between Elizabeth and myself."



“Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not.” https://t.co/MAEIw7EoHO pic.twitter.com/HLHFGgmubs



— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 13, 2019