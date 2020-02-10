Bernie Sanders dominates CNN's last New Hampshire poll

New Hampshire might just be an Iowa repeat — in terms of the results, not that whole app disaster.

CNN has released its final poll before Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire, and it puts Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) firmly on top of the pack with 29 percent support among the state's likely primary voters. The only candidate who comes close to touching that total is former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 22 percent support.

The poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, also forecasts a similarly disappointing result for former Vice President Joe Biden come Tuesday. He got just 11 percent support in the CNN poll, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) narrowly behind at 10 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) earned seven percent support, and no other candidate polled over five percent.

Just about half of respondents said they were committed to their candidate of choice when they took the survey Feb. 6-9, meaning things could completely turn upside down by Tuesday. Sanders was far and away the candidate with the most dedicated backers, with 42 percent of his supporters saying they'd definitely vote for him Tuesday. Just 18 percent of Buttigieg's voters said the same.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center interviewed 365 likely Democratic primary voters via landline and cell phone from Feb. 6–9, and the poll had a margin of error of 5.1 percent.

