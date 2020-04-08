Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) will announce in a call to campaign staff on Wednesday that he is dropping out of the presidential race.

“I wanted to just let everyone know that in a half hour I will be publicly announcing the suspension of our campaign. Needless to say this is a very difficult and painful decision for me,” Sanders said in a Wednesday morning call with his campaign staff, according to NBC News. “There is no alternative.”

Sanders has remained in the primary despite multiple sweeping victories by rival Joe Biden. The Vermont senator has won 883 delegates in state primaries to Biden’s 1,196. Biden gained support from moderate and African American voters to pull ahead of Sanders, while Sanders has relied on younger voters as well as broad support among Latinos.

In recent weeks, Biden has made overtures to Sanders’s voters as the former vice president came closer to an insurmountable delegate lead.

“I hear you. I know what is at stake. And I know what we have to do,” Biden said after winning March 17 primaries in Arizona, Illinois, and Florida. “Our goal as a campaign, and my goal as a candidate for president, is to unify our party â€” and to unify our nation.”

Sanders’s announcement comes after multiple states postponed primaries to June and mandated voting by mail, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

