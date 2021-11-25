Bernie Sanders' Ex-spokesperson Apprehensive Over Effectiveness Of Salt Deductions
Briahna Joy Gray details what Democrats' SALT cap hike could mean for their performance in midterms in 2022.
Briahna Joy Gray details what Democrats' SALT cap hike could mean for their performance in midterms in 2022.
The material girl was really feeling herself in her latest photoshoot.
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
"Winona says we are. [Francis Ford] Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God," Reeves said.
In the wake of Steven Matz signing with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving the New York Mets a final chance to match or exceed the offer, Steve Cohen was angry.
Video footage shows a menacing-looking sea creature with a gaping mouth full of fang-like teeth that mysteriously washed ashore alive.
Elizabeth Hurley dons Fendi sunglasses and a striped bikini in a new Instagram pic.
US retailers are struggling to find and retain workers who have been put off by low pay, a lack of benefits, and pandemic health concerns.
Dez Bryant wasted no time in taking shots at Jason Garrett following his termination from the New York Giants.
The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.
On Wednesday, Kate Middleton paid a visit to Nower Hill High School in Harrow, London, UK. The Duchess of Cambridge joined a group of young students as they learned about neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development. Her outfit consisted of a beautiful cranberry-colored crimson coat with a matching roll neck jumper by Hobbs. She paired the look with black trousers and a pair of her signature pointed-toe black suede pumps.
A showjumper with spina bifida has sued her mother’s GP for millions in damages, claiming she should have never been born.
When Justin Fields was named the Bears' permanent starter, many fans speculated ownership had stepped in to force Matt Nagy's hand.
Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, died by suicide, a Florida medical examiner said.
What if Julian Edelman was a part of the mass migration to Tampa?
Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like Steven Cohen. The billionaire trader behind Point72 Asset Management has shown that he can survive the vicissitudes of Wall Street. After recovering from Federal inve
Rally organizers used phones bought with cash to speak with top Trump White House and campaign officials, according to a new report.
Alan Belcher has transformed into a hulking heavyweight since his MMA career ended in 2013. Watch him knock out his opponent in his pro boxing debut.
Devin King and Jordan Daniels were arrested after false voter registrations were discovered for dead people or those who did not give authorization.
"It was the most extreme thing that I've ever been through," Emily Skye says of her home birth on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast, Me Becoming Mom
Srikesh Kumar, 45, was declared dead after a traffic accident and placed in a morgue, but his family saw him moving when they arrived six hours later.