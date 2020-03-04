Bernie Sanders gets his biggest win yet in California

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the California Democratic primary, The Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times projected Tuesday night. California, with 415 pledged delegates, is the biggest prize of Super Tuesday, though the Democratic Party apportions delegations proportionally, so Sanders won't win all 415. According to CNN exit poll estimates, Sanders won 38 percent of the vote versus 23 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden, 15 percent for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and 11 percent for Mike Bloomberg. If Warren stays above 15 percent, she would get some of California's delegates; if not, she gets none.

California is the fourth Sanders win of the night and the most important on a Super Tuesday unexpectedly dominated by Biden.

