How to get Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Day ‘grumpy chic’ look

There were plenty of bold fashion statements at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, from Lady Gaga’s couture gown and massive brooch to the optimistic color of Amanda Gorman’s yellow Prada coat, but it was Bernie Sanders "grumpy chic" look that stole the show.

Soon after photojournalist Brendan Smialowski took the now-famous photo of the Vermont senator sitting in a folding chair with his arms and legs crossed, the image went viral, sparking thousands of memes on social media placing Sanders in situations from a scene in Downton Abbey to the stage of Chicago’s Metro music venue.

For the inauguration, Sanders wore a nondescript but practical coat made by Burton, the Vermont-based ski brand, along with a pair of old-school Fair Isle mittens, setting the internet ablaze. The mittens were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis from repurposed sweaters and given to Sanders as a gift. Ellis sells the mittens on her site, with all proceeds going to charity. Sanders has a shop on his website that includes items emblazoned with the now-famous image. The line of T-shirts named "Chairman Sanders" sold out almost as soon as they launched, raising $1.8 million for Vermont charities.

The mittens

Stay warm in inaugural style with Fair Isle mittens. Foco’s mittens come in your favorite team colors, or you can celebrate with the red white, and blue Americana style. $30, foco.com

The jacket

Sanders wore Burton’s Edgecomb jacket to the inauguration, and the style is selling out fast. $314.96, burton.com

The chair

Relive the joyous day sitting in a back metal folding chair just like the one that Bernie sat in. Flash Furniture triple braced, back metal folding chair, $32.27, amazon.com

The mask

No designer masks needed. Bernie keeps it real with a standard-issue blue disposable 3-ply face mask. $8.99 for 50 masks, amazon.com

The keepsake

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a rendering for the Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead. Pre-order now for May delivery. $25, store.bobbleheadhall.com