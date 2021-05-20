Bernie Sanders to introduce resolution to block $735 million arms sale to Israel

Brigid Kennedy
·2 min read
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to introduce on Thursday a resolution looking to block a $735 million U.S. arms sale to Israel, The Washington Post reports. "We cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate," said the senator in a tweet.

Sanders' resolution "appears to be guaranteed a vote in the Senate," writes the Post. On Wednesday, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) introduced a "similar resolution" in the House.

As Israel and Hamas continue the worst bout of violence since 2014, Sanders, who has criticized the U.S. defense of Israel, joins a growing list of congressional Democrats calling for a ceasefire.

The fight to stop the sale, which was reportedly approved by the Biden administration prior to the start of violence, per Insider, won't be easy; Congress has "never successfully blocked a proposed arms sale through a joint resolution of disapproval," reports the Post.

Read more at The Washington Post.

