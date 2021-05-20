Bernie Sanders to introduce resolution to block $735 million arms sale to Israel
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to introduce on Thursday a resolution looking to block a $735 million U.S. arms sale to Israel, The Washington Post reports. "We cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate," said the senator in a tweet.
At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate. https://t.co/nLoDFmLGr1
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 20, 2021
Sanders' resolution "appears to be guaranteed a vote in the Senate," writes the Post. On Wednesday, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) introduced a "similar resolution" in the House.
The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing.
We have a responsibility to protect human rights. https://t.co/OctBNYFpwp
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021
As Israel and Hamas continue the worst bout of violence since 2014, Sanders, who has criticized the U.S. defense of Israel, joins a growing list of congressional Democrats calling for a ceasefire.
The fight to stop the sale, which was reportedly approved by the Biden administration prior to the start of violence, per Insider, won't be easy; Congress has "never successfully blocked a proposed arms sale through a joint resolution of disapproval," reports the Post.
