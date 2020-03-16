Starting with coronavirus

The moderators announced at the start of the debate that they would focus heavily on the crisis, which has killed nearly 6,000 around the world.

“Let’s begin with the most important issue right now,” CNN Jake Tapper said.

He started by asking Joe Biden what he would say to people about the crisis.

Biden said his heart goes out to those who have already lost someone.

“This calls for a national rally,” he said before naming specific actions such as making sure every state has at least 10 drive-thru testing opportunities, planning for additional hospital capacity and dealing with the economic fallout for people and business.

Sanders’ initial response was to criticize President Donald Trump.

“The first thing we have to do is shut this president up right now,” Sanders said. “He is blabbering with unfactual information that is confusing to the public.”

- Maureen Groppe

The debate stage looks different tonight amid the coronavirus

In an unusual pre-debate greeting, Sanders and Biden bumped elbows instead of shaking hands, to comply with recommendations by the CDC to avoid contact with others and practice social distancing. They took their places at podiums placed 6 feet apart, the distance the CDC advises.

Sunday night’s debate, hosted by CNN and Univision, was moved from its original planned venue in Phoenix to CNN’s studios in Washington, D.C., amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

The Democratic National Committee had previously announced there would be no live studio audience after the Biden and Sanders campaigns requested the change, and that there would also be no press filing center or spin room.

The stage is set for tonight's 8pm ET debate. The podiums are placed 6 feet apart, in accordance with CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/90UXo1Z74X — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 15, 2020

Both campaigns have transitioned their staffs to remote work and suspended large campaign events as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has continued to grow in the U.S.

Despite the precautions taken for the two candidates, both in their 70s, the debate moderators Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Ilia Calderón were seated together.

Jorge Ramos, who was originally scheduled to moderate tonight's debate, canceled his appearance due to possible exposure to the virus, though he is not displaying any symptoms.

-Jeanine Santucci

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden face off in Democratic debate

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders face off tonight in the first one-on-one presidential debate of the Democrats’ nominating contest which also takes place as the nation is grappling with how to control the fast-growing coronavirus.

Sanders needs a major development to shake up the dynamics of the race which at this point heavily favor Biden.

Because of the virus, the candidates are debating in CNN’s studios in Washington, D.C., instead of in Arizona as originally planned.

There will be no live audience and no nearby space for the media to file stories as they watch. Also gone is the customary “spin” room where campaign aides argue why their candidate won the debate.

There’s also a change of moderators. Univision’s Jorge Ramos, who may have been exposed to coronavirus, has been replaced by the network’s Ilia Calderón. She will join CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper for the two-hour debate which begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers can watch on Univision, CNN and CNN.com.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still running for the Democratic nomination but did not qualify for tonight’s debate.

(L-R) Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. More

Biden extending olive branch to Sanders’ supporters

Joe Biden is continuing his move to the left in an attempt to reach out to the party’s most progressive voters, many of whom are still supporting Bernie Sanders.