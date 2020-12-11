Bernie Sanders is joining forces with a GOP senator to ask for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, as Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked in COVID-19 relief talks

Sinéad Baker
Bernie Sanders 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders has joined with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to call for another round of stimulus checks for some Americans.

  • Hawley introduced a bill on Thursday that would send $1,200 checks to individuals who earn less than $75,000 a year.

  • Sanders joined the call later on Thursday, saying on the Senate floor that Congress should not break for Christmas without approving payment for Americans.

  • The pairing is not a typical one: Sanders identifies as a Democratic socialist, while Hawley is a staunch conservative.

  • Talks on a wider economic relief package have been ongoing for months, and the $908 billion bipartisan proposal supported by top Democrats and some Republicans does not include any stimulus checks.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has joined Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to push for another round of stimulus checks to be sent to some Americans, as Congress struggles to agree a wider coronavirus relief package.

Hawley introduced a bill Thursday that would give another round of $1,200 checks to individuals who earn less than $75,000 a year, as well as $2,400 to couples who earn $150,000 or less, and $500 to non-dependent children.

And Sanders, an independent senator, joined the call later on Thursday, saying that Congress should not go on Christmas recess before it agrees to send them.

He said on the Senate floor: "It is absolutely imperative that we provide $1,200 for every working-class adult and $500 for each of their children."

He added: "Congress cannot go home until we address this crisis."

Congress last approved the sending of checks in March.

The pairing is not a typical one: Sanders identifies as a Democratic socialist urging the Democratic Party to be more progressive, while Hawley is a staunch conservative.

Both Hawley and Sanders have long called for a second round of checks to Americans.

Talks between Democrats and Republicans on a wider COVID-19 stimulus package are continuing after months of negotiations, and the $908 billion bipartisan proposal currently favored by leading Democrats and some Republicans does not include a stimulus check.

josh hawley
Sen. Josh Hawley. Reuters/Carlos Barria

Sanders tweeted on December 8: "The $1,200 direct payments to working class adults and $500 for children passed in March kept 3.3 million Americans out of poverty. Today, 1 in 4 workers are unemployed or make less than $20,000.

"Congress must provide direct payments to the working class NOW! At least $1,200," he added.

Sanders said this week that a wider economic relief package needs to include such checks, as well as expanded unemployment benefits and emergency aid to states and cities.

And Politico reported that Hawley had urged President Donald Trump to veto a relief package if it didn't contain stimulus checks.

Hawley said in a Thursday press release: "Americans need direct payments now. Families are struggling. Unemployment claims are rising and food lines are growing. It's time Congress finally acts.

"Direct payments should be at the center of any Covid relief legislation that Congress passes."

He told reporters later that day: "What I want to make clear today is that this must be part of any COVID relief package and if there isn't a COVID relief package, then I want a vote on this stand-alone legislation."

