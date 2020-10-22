Bernie Sanders for Labor secretary? He's reportedly interested.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly has an "interest" in becoming Joe Biden's Labor secretary, were the Democrat to be elected president, Politico reports. Though Sanders shook off the suggestion when asked about it on Wednesday, "one person close to the Vermont senator" reportedly told Politico that "I can confirm he's trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it. He, personally, does have an interest in it."

On Thursday, Sanders said he was planning to announce his own 100 day agenda, claiming that the rival proposal will "speak to the need to begin the process of moving toward Medicare For All," as well as raising the minimum wage, instituting a "massive infrastructure program," and making it easier for workers to join unions. Sanders then asked rhetorically if he would additionally back future primary challenges against elected Democrats who don't move toward more progressive policies, answering his own question by saying, "you're d--n right I am."

Biden's team has reportedly been considering Republicans for some cabinet positions. Nevertheless, former Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told Politico, "It would be great to have a unity government that takes into account that progressives are a pretty healthy portion of the electorate."

