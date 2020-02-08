Sanders lays out his 'radical dream' to solve climate change

At Friday’s Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, N.H., Sen. Bernie Sanders channeled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., expounding on his “dream” for the world to come together to solve climate change.

"Trump wants to build a wall around America," Sanders said. “Problem is, if we are going to deal with issues like climate change, not only do we in America have to take on greed of the fossil fuel industry, we have to lead the entire world. This is not an American issue, it’s a global issue.”

Sanders, one of the architects of the Green New Deal, which aims to transition America’s economy to a carbon-neutral economy and employ Americans in the process, laid out an ambitious vision of cooperation among the world’s nations.

Bernie Sanders at Friday night's debate. (Brian Snyder/Reuters) More

“We’ve got to bring China and Russia and Brazil and Pakistan and India and every major country on Earth into the fight against climate change, and here is my dream — maybe it’s a radical dream, but maybe just maybe, given the crisis of climate change, the world can understand that instead of spending $1.8 trillion a year collectively on weapons of destruction designed to kill each other, maybe we pool our resources and fight our common enemy, which is climate change.”

President Trump, the man Sanders hopes to face in the general election, has called climate change a “hoax.”

