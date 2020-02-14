Bernie Sanders Leads in Nevada Poll Ahead of Feb. 22 Caucuses

(Bloomberg) -- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders holds a comfortable lead in a new poll in Nevada ahead of the state’s caucuses.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal/AARP Nevada poll showed Sanders with 25% support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 18% and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 13%.

Hedge fund founder Tom Steyer came in fourth with 11%, essentially tied with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar at 10%. Another 8% were undecided.

The poll also asked respondents about how the election is run. Slightly more than two-thirds of registered Nevada voters support switching from a caucus to a primary, while 23% wouldn’t support a change.

The survey of 413 likely caucus-goers was conducted Feb. 11-13. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

Michael Bloomberg isn’t on the ballot in Nevada and wasn’t included in the poll.

(Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

