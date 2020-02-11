Bernie Sanders looks to young voters to help him recapture the magic in New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — This is the place where Bernie Sanders’s long-standing dream of a “political revolution” seemed most likely to become a reality.

Four years ago, after a close finish in Iowa, Sanders scored a resounding victory in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. The win turned the Vermont senator from a long shot to a serious contender and helped mainstream his calls for universal health care, free public education and progressive tax rates designed to address wealth inequality. This year, faced with ascendant rivals, Sanders urgently needs a repeat performance in the Granite State, and his campaign is turning to young voters to make it happen. Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, discussed the focus on youth in a brief conversation with Yahoo News on Monday evening.

“The reason why I feel confident is, if we are to succeed, the youth turnout needs to be very high, not only here but around the country. And that’s also, by the way, the reason why we feel we can beat Donald Trump is we can drive a huge young-person turnout,” Shakir said.

Sanders spent Monday, the night before the primary, inside a packed arena at the University of New Hampshire where, according to his campaign, more than 7,500 people gathered to see the senator and a performance by the rock band the Strokes. Amid the roar of the crowd and the swirl of a fog machine, Shakir explained that the evening was designed to send an explicit message.

“We architected this event, top to bottom, from the stage, to the artists on there, to where we are, to the speakers that you will see — they are an explicit attempt to reach out to young people and to get them energized,” Shakir said.

Bernie Sanders supporters at the University of New Hampshire on Monday. (Andrew Harnik/AP) More

Relying on young voters makes sense for Sanders, who dominated the under-30 demographic in 2016. However, that wasn’t sufficient to propel him to the White House — young people do not typically turn out at the same rate as older voters. According to the nonpartisan California Civic Engagement Project at UC Davis, just about one-third of registered voters between the ages of 18 and 24 cast a vote in the 2016 primary. Shakir acknowledged that as a problem.

“The problem, to the extent that there is a problem with young people voting, is that they don’t vote, and if we can increase the percentage we will do phenomenally well,” Shakir said.

It’s an increasingly high-stakes bet for Sanders as the fortunes of some of his opponents are rising in New Hampshire, which seemed like a stronghold for the senator prior to the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

Sanders headed into Iowa as a bona fide frontrunner with a clear path to victory and a lead in the polls. A clear win in Iowa likely would have propelled him to another, perhaps decisive, triumph in New Hampshire. No modern presidential candidate has lost their party’s nomination after winning both Iowa and New Hampshire. Even in the exceptionally crowded field, starting the primary with back-to-back victories would have given Sanders momentum for the later contests in the West.

But Sanders wasn’t able to leave Iowa a clear winner. He won the popular vote, after a series of issues with calculating the results, but came in a fraction of a percentage point behind former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the state delegate totals. Due to the widespread problems with the reporting of results, both the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns have requested recanvasses of specific precincts. But for now the picture is muddled.

Pete Buttigieg with his husband, Chasten, after addressing supporters at his caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images) More