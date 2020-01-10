Bernie Sanders in Trump's crosshairs in wake of Iran crisis

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 24 days until the Iowa caucuses and 298 days until the 2020 presidential election.

The Iran crisis collided with the Democratic presidential race this week as Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Trump battled over the circumstances of the U.S. strike that killed a prominent Iranian general.

Sanders called Trump a “pathological liar.” The Trump campaign said Sanders “can’t be trusted” to keep Americans safe.

In an interview Friday morning with NBC News, Sanders said that he had yet to be presented with evidence that Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on the United States when Trump ordered his killing last week. Sanders immediately called the attack an “assassination.”

“The difficulty that we have, and I don’t mean to be rude here, is that we have a president who is a pathological liar,” said Sanders on the “Today” show discussing the stated reasoning behind the strike on Soleimani at a Baghdad airport. “So could it be true? I guess it could be. Is it likely to be true? Probably not.”

“I think what happens in our own country and around the world is that people don’t believe much of what Trump says, and when you lie all the time, the problem is sometimes maybe you’re telling the truth and people are not going to believe you,” he added.

The White House has yet to provide details of why Soleimani had to be killed, including at a widely criticized Wednesday meeting with Congress that Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah called “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate.” Following Soleimani’s death, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the attacks his killing allegedly prevented “might still happen.”

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign sent an email to supporters titled “DANGEROUS: Bernie Sanders Can't Be Trusted To Defend American Lives,” one of the first times his campaign has directly targeted the Vermont senator, who’s had strong poll showings and impressive fundraising to start the year. The email accused Sanders of repeating Iranian and Russian talking points by referring to the death of Soleimani as an assassination. The Trump campaign followed up with an email Thursday with the headline “FACT: Bernie Sanders Is A Wealthy, Fossil Fuel-Guzzling Millionaire,” which compared Sanders to the “wealthy Hollywood elite.”

Sanders’s Twitter account posted images of the emails and added, “Donald Trump is attacking us because he knows we will beat him in the general election.”

But before a general election, Sanders would have to win the Democratic primary, which former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads. Sanders has also used the tensions with Iran to contrast his vote against the Iraq War with that of Biden, who supported the invasion as a senator.

“Joe Biden voted and helped lead the effort for the war in Iraq, the most dangerous foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said in a Monday interview with CNN.

Big week for endorsements

With the Iowa caucuses just over three weeks away, the list of endorsements in the Democratic primary continues to add names, from former candidates to Hollywood B-listers.