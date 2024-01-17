Bernie Sanders' push to tie Israel aid to Gaza human rights report fails as war rages

WASHINGTON – The Senate rejected a resolution from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would have required the State Department to report whether Israel's using American weapons to violate human rights in Gaza – or stop massive amounts of aid if officials don't comply after 30 days.

Shot down by a vote of 72 to 11, the move illustrates the divisions between progressive Democrats and the rest of their party on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, including President Joe Biden, who is facing blowback from young, left-wing voters.

"No matter what your view on this terrible war may be, we cannot bury our eyes in the sand," Sanders said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Since the latest conflict began, "we have not considered a single measure that grappled with the unprecedented destruction, the humanitarian crisis, or the use of American weapons in a military campaign that has left so many dead, wounded and displaced."

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and invaded several communities along Israel's southern border, killing at least 1,200 people and kidnapping 240 others, around 129 of whom are still held hostage.

The attack stunned Israelis, who responded in force. Within hours, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza. Netanyahu's government has since ordered many residents to evacuate south as it continues targeting Gaza in pursuit of Hamas.

More than 85% of the population has been displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The bombing campaign has hit hospitals and other civilian targets, and at least 24,000 Palestinians have been killed since it began, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

A Palestinian woman reacts in front of a destroyed building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Jan. 16, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israel is under intense pressure from the international community to limit its destruction in Gaza. In November, United Nations experts called for a ceasefire, raising concerns that Palestinians are "at grave risk of genocide."

Many Democratic senators joined their Republican colleagues in voting to set aside the resolution Tuesday night.

"While I do believe the United States Congress should be fully informed of the nature of Israel’s war in Gaza while we continue to support our ally," Senate Appropriations Chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a statement, "I am concerned that the resolution could potentially cut off all aid to Israel and send a message that invites other adversaries in the region to expand the current conflict."

Israel receives $3.8 billion annually for military defense under an Obama-era agreement.

In December, the U.S. State Department approved the additional sale of nearly 14,000 tank shells worth around $106 million to Israel. The Biden administration used an emergency declaration and did not seek congressional approval.

Biden has requested lawmakers pass $14.3 billion for air and missile defense assistance, embassy support and military financing for Israel, which has not yet been approved by Congress.

The conflict – and the United States' continued support for Israel – has divided the American left. Biden has remained a staunch supporter of Israel, though he has warned that Netanyahu is losing support of international allies due to the "indiscriminate" bombing.

That dissonance could be a challenge for Biden's reelection campaign: In late December, a New York Times/Siena College poll found younger Americans were very critical of Israel's conduct, with nearly three quarters of them disapproving of the way Biden is handling the conflict. Younger voters favor Democrats by a wide margin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war: Sanders push for human rights report in Gaza fails