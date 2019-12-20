Bernie Sanders reveals he won't vote for USMCA, says climate change omission in deal is an 'outrage'

It's a no from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

During Thursday's Democratic primary debate, Sanders revealed he would not be voting for the USMCA, which overwhelmingly passed the House earlier Thursday with bipartisan backing.

"This is a modest improvement over what we have right now," Sanders said.

He went on to say the deal won't stop outsourcing or prevent corporations from utilizing cheap labor in Mexico, although it would allow Mexican workers to potentially unionize.

Sanders also called the omission of climate change in the deal an "outrage."









Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will not vote for the new USMCA trade deal.



"This is a modest improvement over what we have right now," he tells @JudyWoodruff. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/hY2KR8fGRF — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 20, 2019

Fellow presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed-up Sanders' remarks by voicing her own support for the deal, citing fellow Midwestern Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) who also supports the agreement.

Sanders also used his moment to recycle a not-so-subtle shot at former Vice President Joe Biden, saying "I, unlike some of my colleagues here, voted against NAFTA, voted against PNTR with China — two agreements that cost us over four million decent paying jobs."

