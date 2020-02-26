Bernie Sanders says he regrets vote protecting gun manufacturers from liability

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), like everyone else, has some regrets.

He let the country know about about one during Tuesday's Democratic primary debate in Charleston, South Carolina. Former Vice President Joe Biden went after Sanders for his past gun control record, which Biden doesn't think is strong enough.

Sanders was then asked about previously voting for the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act which shields gun manufacturers from liability in shootings. Instead of immediately pushing back, he admitted he considers that one of the bad votes among the thousands of his votes he's cast during his time in Congress, adding that he now has a D-minus rating from the National Rifle Association.









Sanders, on his past record supporting gun rights: 'I have cast thousands of votes, including bad votes. That was a bad vote. I have today a D- rating from the NRA...30 years ago I supported a ban on assault weapons.' #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/R5f5RE8iyK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 26, 2020

He then went on to point out that Biden also has what he considers bad votes under his belt, like his support for the Iraq War, which Sanders didn't back.

