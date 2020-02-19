WASHINGTON – Bernie Sanders said Tuesday night that he is not planning to release any additional medical records.

Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack in October during a campaign event. He had a blockage in one artery and two stents were inserted, his campaign said at the time.

Speaking during CNN's town hall in Las Vegas, Sanders was asked to clarify whether his presidential campaign would be releasing full medical records, which he previously stated he would do. Sanders will take part in the Democractic candidate debate Wedneday night.

More: Warren rips Bloomberg as 'egomaniac billionaire' as Dems prepare for new rival on debate stage

At the time, he said, "The people do have a right to know about the health of a senator, somebody who's running for president of the United States -- full disclosure."

However, Tuesday he said: “We have released quite as much documentation as any other candidate has" and reiterated that letters from cardiologists and doctors have said he is in good health.

“I think we have released a detailed medical report and I’m comfortable on what we have done," Sanders said.

When asked to clarify whether he'd be releasing full medical records, Sanders concluded, “I don’t think we will, no.”

Sanders would be the oldest president in history if elected.

The question came after NBC's Chuck Todd first asked the Senator on "Meet the Press" if he'd be releasing any more information, with the host pushing that, "No other candidates had a heart attack."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bernie Sanders says he won't release full medical records