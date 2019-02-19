Bernie Sanders stuns no one with 2020 bid, but there are some surprises as the field unfolds

And then there were 10.

Official Democratic presidential contenders, that is. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his candidacy Tuesday morning, adding a prospect who at 77 is not only a generation older than most of the other hopefuls but also the only one with the experience of having run for president before.

Sanders’ bid stuns no one, given his challenge to Hillary Clinton for the nomination in 2016 that turned out to be more formidable than most pundits predicted. But there have been surprises in what is likely to be biggest presidential field in American political history unfolds.

1. It’s a different Democratic Party

Bernie Sanders lost the nomination last time around, but he won the party.

"We were told that our ideas were radical and they were extreme," Sanders said in his announcement video, underscoring the point by making quotation marks in the air around the derisive adjectives. "Well, three years have come and gone, and as a result of millions of Americans standing up and fighting back, all of these policies and more are now supported by a majority of Americans."

Proposals he made that seemed controversial then — Medicare For All, which Hillary Clinton had dismissed as a pipe dream, and free tuition at public colleges — are now in the Democratic mainstream as the ideological center of the party has moved left. Indeed, progressives now looking for a champion have choices this time beyond Sanders, who describes himself as a Democratic socialist.

California Sen. Kamala Harris says she’s open to eliminating all private health insurance if a single-payer, government-run system could be created. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, decrying an economic system that she argues is “rigged” against working people, is calling for a populist “wealth tax” on the rich, a 2 percent charge on the holdings of those who have more than $50 million in assets.

That said, cracks are forming among the candidates over just how far left to go, especially as Trump paints the opposition party as radical socialists who would threaten traditional American values. “They’re slipping extremely far left,” the president warned at a Cabinet meeting last week. “We don’t want that to happen to our country.”

The ambitious “Green New Deal,” a nonbinding resolution unveiled by freshman New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and veteran Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey, could become a wedge between those who view it as an agenda and those who see it as an aspiration. It includes provisions to not only to address climate change but also to broaden the social safety net for Americans.

"I will tell you, I'm not a Democratic socialist," Harris told reporters in New Hampshire Monday. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., also sounded a note of caution, calling the Green New Deal "the right place to begin."

2. The candidates are more diverse

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., answers questions from Iowans on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2018, in the living room of a home in Johnston. Buttigieg is exploring a run for president. More

Here’s another surprise: Of the 10 formal candidates so far, only two are straight white men. Put another way, eight of the 10 don’t fit the mold set by 43 of the previous 44 U.S. presidents. Four are women. Two are African-American. One is Hispanic. One is openly gay.

Buttigieg — who finesses the challenge of pronouncing his last name by introducing himself as “Mayor Pete” — exemplifies the redefinition of who could be seen as a credible contender. For one thing, he’s 37 years old; the youngest president, Teddy Roosevelt, was 42 when he took office. For another, Buttigieg is not a prominent senator or a governor but rather the mayor of a city of 102,000 Hoosiers. And he’s gay.

He has a standard response when interviewers ask him if America is ready to elect a gay president. “There’s only one way to find out,” he replies.