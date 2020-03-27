This Bernie Sanders supporter thinks the coronavirus pandemic has shown that being moderate is useless

Polarized is a weekly series featuring Americans from all 50 states sharing their views on the 2020 elections. Click here if you would like to be a part of this project

Like hundreds of millions of Americans across the country, Maggie Gates’ life was virtually upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old recent college graduate lives in Spokane, Washington with four roommates — two of whom lost their jobs as businesses in the state were forced to shutter to the public.

Despite having grown up in Colorado, Gates has lived in the community for nearly five years, and is an active member of several local social justice groups. Since the governor ordered Washingtonians to stay at home, Gates says she’s been experiencing a mix of feelings — both of hope and despair — about the global pandemic, as well as the 2020 presidential elections.

Gates and her roommates “all have student debt to pay off, so it’s definitely a scary time for people who don’t have savings — we’re trying to figure out our rent situation right now,” she says in a recent interview with The Independent.

“But it’s been sunny here, and I’ve had some time to sit on my porch. I really enjoy seeing people going on walks with their families … I’ve seen a lot of my neighbors talking to each other for the first time, so that’s been nice.

Gates’ local utility company has stopped payments amid the unfolding crisis, while Spokane’s transit service offered free rides for people with jobs considered essential during the shutdown. All this, as Congress passes a historic, $2tn relief package that includes direct payments of nearly $1,200 to most Americans.

The federal government is rolling out free testing across the country for patients exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, while promising additional forms of relief in the weeks and months to come, as analysts fear a potential long-term recession or even depression.

There’s something frustrating about the fact that it has taken all of this for much of the country to support bold action for the American people, according to Gates.

“Everyone turns into a progressive when there’s a crisis,” she says. “People become more compassionate suddenly, when they can look around and see how everything is screwed up. Our entire system is only serving wealthy people and corporations. It exposes the entire system for people who don’t typically think about it, or people who do, and have some sort of an awakening.”

Gates didn’t need an awakening, however: she was working on the front lines of climate action, housing rights and criminal justice reform long before 2020, serving as a hub coordinator for nonprofit environmental group the Sunrise Movement while also working for the Lands Council, a small environmental nonprofit, as an outreach coordinator. She also serves on the board of a local justice nonprofit that’s working to protect tenant rights in Spokane, which she notes is grappling with a housing crisis, and to prevent another jail from being built in the area.

And though it doesn’t seem as if she has much to be following the 2020 elections, Gates says she’s been “obsessed” with paying attention to the campaign trail.

Earlier this year, Gates cast her ballot in the 2020 Democratic primaries for Bernie Sanders with “strong enthusiasm.”