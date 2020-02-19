Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls. Here's how his 'Medicare for All' plan would affect every part of the $3.6 trillion US healthcare system.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers remarks at a National Nurses United event to honor Medicare and Medicaid's 50th anniversary on Capitol Hill in Washington July 30, 2015.

Under "Medicare for All," everyone in the US would receive comprehensive health coverage from the government.

The idea has sparked many months of fierce debate between moderate and progressive candidates who agree on expanding insurance coverage, but disagree on the mechanism to do it.

Though specifics are missing on how Medicare for All would likely work, we can start gauging the effects some of the proposals could have on insurers, drug companies, employers, patients, providers and hospitals.

Read on for more of the possible effects of Medicare for All ahead of the NBC News Democratic Debate tonight in Las Vegas.

The main idea behind "Medicare for All" is straightforward: Everyone in the US would receive comprehensive health coverage from the government.

But the reality of implementing it is far more complex, and it has sparked heated debate among Democratic presidential candidates with dueling ideological visions — since it would represent the biggest reshaping of the $3.6 trillion US healthcare system in over half a century.

Democratic candidates all agree on expanding health insurance coverage, but they disagree on how to do it. Those on the progressive left like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren envision a government-run insurance system where Americans would get coverage including dental, vision, and long-term care, and private insurers are eliminated or sidelined.

Sanders is now a frontrunner in the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate after a near-win in the Iowa caucus and a victory in the New Hampshire primary. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found his support surged to 32%, up from 23% in January.

Moderate candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg would preserve the current system. And they would create an optional government insurance plan — commonly known as the public option — and inject more federal subsidies into the state exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act.

Candidates have proposed incremental or sweeping healthcare reform plans, but Sanders' Medicare for All bill has been held up as the standard. The legislation would virtually eliminate private insurance and provide care to everyone without co-pays, deductibles, or out-of-pocket spending. Sanders would attempt to achieve it in four years.

The estimated price tag of a government-insurance system on the scale he seeks is around $34 trillion over a decade.

Warren unveiled her own plan last year that's projected to cost $20.5 trillion over ten years, and mirrors Sanders in many ways. But she has pledged to pursue a public option first and then pass Medicare for All through Congress in the third year of her presidency.

There is a lot of speculation on what would happen to all the key players in the healthcare system if a single-payer plan such as Medicare for All gets passed.

Though specifics are still missing on how Medicare for All would be fully implemented, we can start gauging the effects some of the proposals could have, based on analysis from groups including the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, conservative-leaning Mercatus Center, and Urban Institute among others.

Read on to see what Medicare for All would mean for every part of the US healthcare system: insurers, drug companies, employers, patients, providers and hospitals.

(This article was published on August 13, 2019 and has been updated.)

People living in the US would probably pay higher taxes, but less for their healthcare.

In the Sanders plan, patients would face virtually no costs to get medical care, as the proposal does away with most charges like co-pays, co-insurance, and deductibles. And it would be financed by a blend of new taxes.

The Vermont senator has outlined nine possible ways to cover the plan, including a 4% premium for people earning more than $29,000 a year. So far, he maintains he doesn't need to roll out more details explaining how he'd fully pay for it, making it difficult to fully assess its impact.

By comparison, Warren said she would not raise middle class taxes by "one penny" in her proposal. She's relying instead on redirecting healthcare spending from employers, state government and households onto the federal budget.